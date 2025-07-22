Home and Away spoilers: Roo keeps a heartbreaking SECRET from Cohen...
Airs Monday 28 July 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Roo Stewart (played by Georgie Parker) has become a foster carer again on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Roo has welcomed Cohen Luther (Nathan Murray) into the Stewart house following the arrest of his mum, Samantha.
However, it looks like Cohen could be staying with Roo for quite a while after Samantha's SHOCK decision to give up her parental rights and abandon her son...
Roo has yet to break the bad news to Cohen, while Sergeant David Langham (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) investigates if the boy has any other living family relatives out there.
Meanwhile, Cohen hopes it won't be long before he sees his mum again.
He decides to write a letter to send to Samantha behind bars.
Will Roo be left with no choice but to tell Cohen the heartbreaking truth about his mum?
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway)
A photo posted by on
Music producer Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) is still a man under pressure.
He is working day and night to try and finish albums for both Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) and Avalon Bracken (Gemma Dart).
And to add to his workload, singers Kirby and Avalon have just announced they want to record a LAST MINUTE duet together, to be included on Kirby's debut solo album!
While Kirby and her manager, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), start making plans for an album launch party at Salt, Remi is feeling under pressure.
With his deadline rapidly approaching, Remi turns to the remaining "pick me up" drugs that party gal Avalon gave him...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.