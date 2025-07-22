Home and Away spoilers: Roo keeps a heartbreaking SECRET from Cohen...

Will Roo tell foster child Cohen the terrible truth that his mum has abandoned him on Home and Away?

Roo Stewart (played by Georgie Parker) has become a foster carer again on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Roo has welcomed Cohen Luther (Nathan Murray) into the Stewart house following the arrest of his mum, Samantha.



However, it looks like Cohen could be staying with Roo for quite a while after Samantha's SHOCK decision to give up her parental rights and abandon her son...



Roo has yet to break the bad news to Cohen, while Sergeant David Langham (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) investigates if the boy has any other living family relatives out there.



Meanwhile, Cohen hopes it won't be long before he sees his mum again.



He decides to write a letter to send to Samantha behind bars.



Will Roo be left with no choice but to tell Cohen the heartbreaking truth about his mum?

Cohen has gone into foster care following his mum's arrest on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway) A photo posted by on

Music producer Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) is still a man under pressure.



He is working day and night to try and finish albums for both Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) and Avalon Bracken (Gemma Dart).



And to add to his workload, singers Kirby and Avalon have just announced they want to record a LAST MINUTE duet together, to be included on Kirby's debut solo album!



While Kirby and her manager, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), start making plans for an album launch party at Salt, Remi is feeling under pressure.



With his deadline rapidly approaching, Remi turns to the remaining "pick me up" drugs that party gal Avalon gave him...

Justin and Kirby plan her album launch party on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Stressed out Remi turns to illicit substances again on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5

Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5

Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5