Home and Away spoilers: WHO does Leah confront over Theo?

Leah's interference threatens to make things worse between her and nephew Theo on Home and Away...

Leah Patterson (played by Ada Nicodemou) still hopes to make amends with her nephew, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



However, Theo is not ready to forgive his aunt Leah, after she meddled in his relationship with Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington).



After his latest ordeal at the hands of the River Boys gang, Theo announces he is moving in with friends, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) and Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown).



But the news doesn't please Leah, who clashes with Bree when she visits The Diner to pick-up some food for Theo.



Leah warns Bree that Theo belongs at home with her and husband, Justin Morgan (James Stewart).



But is Leah laying down the law just going to make things worse between her and Theo?

The friendship between Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) and Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) is on the line.



Kirby is feeling guilty and stressed-out over rich Remi funding her solo music career.



She is not used to handouts and doesn't want to be in debt to anyone.



Remi's attitude about his wealth and privilege is not helping the situation.



After some well-meaning interference from their close friends, will Kirby and Remi sit down and find a solution to their issue.



Or will Remi agree to walk away from helping Kirby relaunch her music career?

