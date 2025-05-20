Home and Away spoilers: WHO wants to buy Theo's flash car?

Will Theo agree to sell his speedy motor to River Boy Gage on Home and Away?

Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) is excited to have finally finished restoring his new car at the garage on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Theo's aunt Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and her husband, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), are unaware that he hopes to use the car to street race again with the River Boys gang...



However, gang member Gage Reynolds (Tom Wilson) has other ideas.



He wants to buy the car off Theo!

Theo makes it clear that the car is not for sale.

But will Gage's girlfriend/Theo's SECRET lover, Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington), help persuade him to change his mind?



Meanwhile, Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown) remains worried about Theo's continued involvement with the River Boys and their illegal activities.



And if Gage should find out that Theo has been messing around with Lacey, all hell is gonna break loose!

Will Gage and Lacey convince Theo to sell his car to the River Boys on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Sonny is worried about Theo's involvement with the River Boys on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) is determined to lay down some ground rules with troublesome teenager, Eliza Sherwood (Martha Kate Morgan).



Family friend Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) is already worried about the residents of Summer Bay House because of Eliza's creepy behaviour.



However, when Alf attempts to punish Eliza for bailing on her duties at the Bait Shop, will his daughter Roo (Georgie Parker) back him up?



Or does Roo remain convinced her foster child just needs another chance?

Alf gets tough with troublesome teenager Eliza on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

