Home and Away spoilers: WHO wants to buy Theo's flash car?
Airs Thursday 29 May 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) is excited to have finally finished restoring his new car at the garage on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Theo's aunt Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and her husband, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), are unaware that he hopes to use the car to street race again with the River Boys gang...
However, gang member Gage Reynolds (Tom Wilson) has other ideas.
He wants to buy the car off Theo!
Theo makes it clear that the car is not for sale.
But will Gage's girlfriend/Theo's SECRET lover, Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington), help persuade him to change his mind?
Meanwhile, Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown) remains worried about Theo's continued involvement with the River Boys and their illegal activities.
And if Gage should find out that Theo has been messing around with Lacey, all hell is gonna break loose!
Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) is determined to lay down some ground rules with troublesome teenager, Eliza Sherwood (Martha Kate Morgan).
Family friend Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) is already worried about the residents of Summer Bay House because of Eliza's creepy behaviour.
However, when Alf attempts to punish Eliza for bailing on her duties at the Bait Shop, will his daughter Roo (Georgie Parker) back him up?
Or does Roo remain convinced her foster child just needs another chance?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
