Home and Away spoilers: Leah clashes with Lacey over Theo...

Will it be the end for Theo and Lacey's blossoming romance when Leah lays down the law on Home and Away?

Leah Patterson (played by Ada Nicodemou) is alarmed after the SHOCK attack on her nephew, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

After some emergency surgery, Theo is on the mend and finally able to give a statement to the Police about his near-fatal encounter with River Boys gang member, Gage Reynolds (Tom Wilson).



In the mean time, Gage's girlfriend, Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington), has secretly agreed to help copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) with evidence against her baddie boyfriend.



Does Cash now have enough evidence to ARREST Gage?



Lacey is determined to see Theo in hospital.



However, Leah doesn't take kindly to Lacey barging into Theo's hospital room.



Leah considers Lacey is TROUBLE and warns her not to visit Theo again...

A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway) A photo posted by on

Things are tense between Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) and his now ex-fiancee, Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne).



Despite the circumstances of their break-up, she has agreed to let him be involved with their new baby son, Archie.

But Harper still keeps pushing Tane away whenever he tries to help.



Tane decides enough is enough.



He is not just going to stand-by in the background and let Harper continue to shut him out!



Will Harper back down and agree to let new dad Tane spend some quality time with Archie?

Tane wants to spend some time with baby Archie on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5

Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5

Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5