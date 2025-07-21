EastEnders spoilers: Kat confronts Alfie about his LIE!

Will Kat find out the truth about Zoe when husband Alfie returns home on EastEnders?

Alfie Moon (played by Shane Richie) arrives home after his secret trip to go in search of Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) on EastEnders.



But he doesn't exactly get a warm welcome from his wife Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace), who now knows Alfie has been lying about his recent whereabouts...



Luckily for Alfie, she believes he's been off helping his young daughter, Cherry.



Alfie promises never to lie to Kat again.



But the truth about Kat's estranged daughter Zoe is a ticking time bomb... just waiting to go OFF!

Kat remains unaware that Alfie and Stacey have seen Zoe on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC Jack Barnes)

More trouble comes Oscar Branning's (Pierre Moullier) way when he is confronted by Fat Mike (Tai Hilferink) again...



Things take a violent turn when Fat Mike lashes out.



Luckily, Oscar's copper Uncle Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) quickly arrives on the scene to send Fat Mike and his mate Harrison packing.



However, Oscar's latest run-in with Fat Mike leaves him on edge.



That night, Oscar panics when he comes face-to-face with a hooded figure at No.25 and goes on the attack...

Oscar has another run-in with Fat Mike on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) remains uncomfortable with Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) using unsuspecting Kojo Asare's (Dayo Koleosho) flat to hide his stash of illegal drugs.



Harry is on edge when Kojo's brother, George Knight (Colin Salmon), visits the flat.



Will George get closer to finding out Harry has involved innocent Kojo in his drug dealing for Ravi?

George is unaware that Harry has involved Kojo in his drug dealing on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer