EastEnders spoilers: Kat confronts Alfie about his LIE!
Airs Monday 28 July 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Alfie Moon (played by Shane Richie) arrives home after his secret trip to go in search of Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
But he doesn't exactly get a warm welcome from his wife Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace), who now knows Alfie has been lying about his recent whereabouts...
Luckily for Alfie, she believes he's been off helping his young daughter, Cherry.
Alfie promises never to lie to Kat again.
But the truth about Kat's estranged daughter Zoe is a ticking time bomb... just waiting to go OFF!
More trouble comes Oscar Branning's (Pierre Moullier) way when he is confronted by Fat Mike (Tai Hilferink) again...
Things take a violent turn when Fat Mike lashes out.
Luckily, Oscar's copper Uncle Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) quickly arrives on the scene to send Fat Mike and his mate Harrison packing.
However, Oscar's latest run-in with Fat Mike leaves him on edge.
That night, Oscar panics when he comes face-to-face with a hooded figure at No.25 and goes on the attack...
Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) remains uncomfortable with Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) using unsuspecting Kojo Asare's (Dayo Koleosho) flat to hide his stash of illegal drugs.
Harry is on edge when Kojo's brother, George Knight (Colin Salmon), visits the flat.
Will George get closer to finding out Harry has involved innocent Kojo in his drug dealing for Ravi?
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
