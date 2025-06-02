EastEnders spoilers: Kat CANCELS the wedding!

Alfie is shocked when his bride-to-be Kat suddenly has second thoughts about their wedding on EastEnders...

Is it about to be THIRD time lucky for Kat Slater (played by Jessie Wallace) and Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



After a whirlwind engagement, the day of their wedding arrives.



However, the couple are preoccupied by the discovery that their teenage son, Tommy (Sonny Kendall), has been watching adult home entertainment on the family's computer.



Alfie promises Kat that he's going to have a man-to-man chat with Tommy.



But a series of mishaps soon distracts Alfie...



After Alfie makes a mess of several pre-wedding tasks, Kat suddenly announces she is having second thoughts!



Uh-oh.



Is the wedding OFF?



"It’s a complete nightmare for Alfie, " teases Shane Richie who plays the character. "He’s trying to juggle many plates and dropping more than a few. But then it wouldn’t be a Walford wedding if it wasn’t full of drama, would it?"

Why does Kat call off the wedding on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere on Albert Square, Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) is worried about the state of her relationship with partner Patrick (Rudolph Walker).



Yolande confides in Patrick's daughter Denise (Diane Parish) about how things haven't been the same between them since her nightmare ordeal at the hands of pastor Gideon Clayton.



Can Denise find a way to help the couple through their current crisis?

Denise talks to Patrick about what's going on between him and Yolande on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Alfie plans to have a man-to-man chat with his teenage son Tommy on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

