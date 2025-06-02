EastEnders spoilers: Kat CANCELS the wedding!
Airs Wednesday 11 June 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Is it about to be THIRD time lucky for Kat Slater (played by Jessie Wallace) and Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
After a whirlwind engagement, the day of their wedding arrives.
However, the couple are preoccupied by the discovery that their teenage son, Tommy (Sonny Kendall), has been watching adult home entertainment on the family's computer.
Alfie promises Kat that he's going to have a man-to-man chat with Tommy.
But a series of mishaps soon distracts Alfie...
After Alfie makes a mess of several pre-wedding tasks, Kat suddenly announces she is having second thoughts!
Uh-oh.
Is the wedding OFF?
"It’s a complete nightmare for Alfie, " teases Shane Richie who plays the character. "He’s trying to juggle many plates and dropping more than a few. But then it wouldn’t be a Walford wedding if it wasn’t full of drama, would it?"
Elsewhere on Albert Square, Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) is worried about the state of her relationship with partner Patrick (Rudolph Walker).
Yolande confides in Patrick's daughter Denise (Diane Parish) about how things haven't been the same between them since her nightmare ordeal at the hands of pastor Gideon Clayton.
Can Denise find a way to help the couple through their current crisis?
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
