EastEnders chaos as a sickening twist ruins Kat and Alfie's wedding day

It wouldn't be EastEnders if there wasn't some sort of drama on a wedding day - but when Kat and Alfie decide to tie the knot, they couldn't have predicted just how badly things were going to end.

The pair, who are hoping it is third time lucky after Alfie's recent proposal, are excited about becoming Mr and Mrs Moon once again.

However, Kat's joy soon turns to heartache when she finds an explicit video on their laptop, and she immediately thinks it belongs to her husband-to-be.

Alfie realises the video must belong to Tommy. (Image credit: BBC)

With the secret killing her, Kat turns to Jean for moral support, and decides to try and reignite their romance with a special evening for two.

But when she doesn't get the reaction from Alfie that she was hoping for, she starts to wonder if she's making a huge mistake marrying him again.

"Kat's feeling a bit unloved and is giving their evening together the full bombshell," Shane Richie, who plays Alfie, tells us.

"But when Alfie messes up his words, she flies off the handle, and he is back in the doghouse once again."

Alfie tries to talk to Tommy. (Image credit: BBC)

Encouraged to talk things through, the pair sit down for a deep and meaningful - but when Kat brings up the tricky subject of the adult videos she found, he's shocked and adamant that they're not his.

The penny soon drops for the couple that the videos must belong to their teenage son, Tommy, who has become friends with troublesome newcomer, Joel.

Alfie is set the task of talking to Tommy and getting the wedding day back on track, but of course, this is Alfie, and so things don't quite go to plan...

"Alfie is having a nightmare," shares Shane. "He's spinning too many plates and dropping more than a few. But then it wouldn't be Walford if it wasn't full on drama, would it?"

Will Kat and Alfie make it down the aisle?

Or will Kat call things off at the last minute?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One. All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer.