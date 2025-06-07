EastEnders chaos as a sickening twist ruins Kat and Alfie's wedding day
Kat and Alfie are all set to tie the knot in EastEnders, but soon their happiness turns to heartache when a secret is revealed.
It wouldn't be EastEnders if there wasn't some sort of drama on a wedding day - but when Kat and Alfie decide to tie the knot, they couldn't have predicted just how badly things were going to end.
The pair, who are hoping it is third time lucky after Alfie's recent proposal, are excited about becoming Mr and Mrs Moon once again.
However, Kat's joy soon turns to heartache when she finds an explicit video on their laptop, and she immediately thinks it belongs to her husband-to-be.
With the secret killing her, Kat turns to Jean for moral support, and decides to try and reignite their romance with a special evening for two.
But when she doesn't get the reaction from Alfie that she was hoping for, she starts to wonder if she's making a huge mistake marrying him again.
"Kat's feeling a bit unloved and is giving their evening together the full bombshell," Shane Richie, who plays Alfie, tells us.
"But when Alfie messes up his words, she flies off the handle, and he is back in the doghouse once again."
Encouraged to talk things through, the pair sit down for a deep and meaningful - but when Kat brings up the tricky subject of the adult videos she found, he's shocked and adamant that they're not his.
The penny soon drops for the couple that the videos must belong to their teenage son, Tommy, who has become friends with troublesome newcomer, Joel.
Alfie is set the task of talking to Tommy and getting the wedding day back on track, but of course, this is Alfie, and so things don't quite go to plan...
"Alfie is having a nightmare," shares Shane. "He's spinning too many plates and dropping more than a few. But then it wouldn't be Walford if it wasn't full on drama, would it?"
Will Kat and Alfie make it down the aisle?
Or will Kat call things off at the last minute?
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One. All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
