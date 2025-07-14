EastEnders spoilers: Will the Slater family buy the Vic?

Kat is ready to become Queen of the Vic on EastEnders!

The Slater family have got their sights set on becoming the new owners of the Queen Vic on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Current pub owners, Linda Carter (played by Kellie Bright) and her mum, Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe), have decided to put the local boozer up for sale.



Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) is already imagining her and husband, Alfie Moon (Shane Richie), being back behind the bar again.



However, Kat's happiness is short-lived when both Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) and Ian Beale (Adam Woodyat) cast doubt on her plan to buy the pub...



Meanwhile, rival bidder Ian clashes with his ex-wife Cindy (Michelle Collins).



She is not happy when she hears he is planning to sell their business, Beale's Eels, to raise the money he needs to bid for the Vic at auction!

Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) snaps at her son Vinny (Shiv Jalota) over her recent discovery that estranged daughter Ash is engaged.



Suki has had little contact with her only daughter, since she packed her bags and moved to Canada a couple of years ago.



Suki feels betrayed when she finds out that Vinny is secretly planning to travel to Vancouver for Ash's engagement party.



But she gets more than she bargained for when Vinny claps back with some harsh home truths about Suki's parenting...

There's worry for Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) when Julie Haye (Karen Henthorn) unexpectedly returns and reveals that her husband, Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley), has gone missing...



Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) and local copper Callum Highway (Tony Clay) team-up to try and track Nigel down...

