EastEnders spoilers: Will the Slater family buy the Vic?
Airs Monday 21 July 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
The Slater family have got their sights set on becoming the new owners of the Queen Vic on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Current pub owners, Linda Carter (played by Kellie Bright) and her mum, Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe), have decided to put the local boozer up for sale.
Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) is already imagining her and husband, Alfie Moon (Shane Richie), being back behind the bar again.
However, Kat's happiness is short-lived when both Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) and Ian Beale (Adam Woodyat) cast doubt on her plan to buy the pub...
Meanwhile, rival bidder Ian clashes with his ex-wife Cindy (Michelle Collins).
She is not happy when she hears he is planning to sell their business, Beale's Eels, to raise the money he needs to bid for the Vic at auction!
Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) snaps at her son Vinny (Shiv Jalota) over her recent discovery that estranged daughter Ash is engaged.
Suki has had little contact with her only daughter, since she packed her bags and moved to Canada a couple of years ago.
Suki feels betrayed when she finds out that Vinny is secretly planning to travel to Vancouver for Ash's engagement party.
But she gets more than she bargained for when Vinny claps back with some harsh home truths about Suki's parenting...
There's worry for Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) when Julie Haye (Karen Henthorn) unexpectedly returns and reveals that her husband, Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley), has gone missing...
Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) and local copper Callum Highway (Tony Clay) team-up to try and track Nigel down...
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
