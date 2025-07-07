EastEnders spoilers: Nigel is reunited with his wife Julie!

Nigel's worried wife Julie finally tracks him down and discovers the terrible truth about his dementia diagnosis on EastEnders...

There's a blast-from-the-past for Nigel Bates (played by Paul Bradley) when his worried wife, Julie (Karen Henthorn), arrives in Albert Square on EastEnders! (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Julie has been left fearing the worst since Nigel, who has been diagnosed with dementia, walked out on his marriage without a word and returned to Walford last year.



But now, due to some meddling by Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick), Julie is about to learn the devastating truth about Nigel's diagnosis...



When Julie bumps into Nigel and his long-time mate, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), she angrily demands some answers.



But Julie is left reeling when Nigel doesn't recognise her and quickly becomes overwhelmed.



Julie blames Phil for keeping the truth about Nigel from her all these months.



Phil is alarmed when Julie later announces she is taking Nigel back home to Scotland...



"It's very surreal to be back in Albert Square after 27 years and working with the delightful Paul Bradley again - it’s scary how fast the time has gone!" says Karen Henthorn who plays Julie.



"She has got some awful surprises ahead of her after the initial relief she feels to discover Nigel is still alive. It’s been great to film with Paul and Steve McFadden, who are such lovely actors, as Julie discovers Nigel’s dementia diagnosis and why he chose to hide it from her."

Nigel comes face-to-face with his wife Julie again on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) tries to get to the bottom of his teenage nephew Oscar's (Pierre Moullier) difficult relationship with his parents, Max and Tanya.



But it already looks like Oscar is going to be a whole lot of trouble...



Oscar comes up with a scam to have an "accident" at Beale's Plaice.



He then demands financial compensation from chippie boss Ian Beale (Adam Woodyat)!



Will Ian have no choice but to pay up?

Is Ian about to be conned out of cash by Oscar on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Oscar has an unfortunate "accident" at the chippie on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) is ready to sell the Queen Vic to NEW management.



But which of the locals will have their eyes on the prize when the iconic pub goes up for sale at an auction?



PLUS, kind-hearted Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho) comes to the rescue when his mate, Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway), needs a new place to live.

The Vic is FOR SALE on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

Are Harry and Kojo about to become flatmates on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer