EastEnders spoilers: Will George CHEAT on Elaine with ex-wife Cindy?

Will George end up back in the arms of his ex-wife Cindy after angry Elaine kicks him out of the Vic on EastEnders?

George's wife Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) is certainly not happy about the time he's been spending with Cindy, helping her re-launch The Prince Albert under new management.



George's wife Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) is certainly not happy about the time he's been spending with Cindy, helping her re-launch The Prince Albert under new management.



On today's episode of the BBC soap, Elaine is shocked when George's son Junior (Micah Balfour) storms into the Vic and drops a bombshell revelation about something George did on Christmas night...



Elaine kicks George out of the Vic and is later devastated to see her husband hugging Cindy on the balcony at The Albert...

WHAT has George done to make Elaine so angry on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) has got the WRONG idea about her fiance, Alfie Moon (Shane Richie).



After finding an explicit video on Alfie's laptop, Kat is worried that he has turned to adult entertainment since things have been quiet in the bedroom since his cancer treatment.



However, the couple are unaware that their teenage son Tommy (Sonny Kendall) is the one who has been watching naughty videos!

Kat gets the wrong idea about Alfie watching adult home entertainment on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) is worried when she discovers the REAL reason that no one wants to be friends with her teenage stepson, Joel (Max Murray).



What will she do now she knows the truth about Joel naming and shaming Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) after sleeping with her?



PLUS, Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) starts to fear the spark has gone out of her and partner Patrick's (Rudolph Walker) relationship.

Something's not right between Yolande and Patrick on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

