EastEnders spoilers: Will George CHEAT on Elaine with ex-wife Cindy?
Airs Monday 9 June 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Are old romantic feelings resurfacing between George Knight (played by Colin Salmon) and his ex-wife, Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), on EastEnders? (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
George's wife Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) is certainly not happy about the time he's been spending with Cindy, helping her re-launch The Prince Albert under new management.
On today's episode of the BBC soap, Elaine is shocked when George's son Junior (Micah Balfour) storms into the Vic and drops a bombshell revelation about something George did on Christmas night...
Elaine kicks George out of the Vic and is later devastated to see her husband hugging Cindy on the balcony at The Albert...
Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) has got the WRONG idea about her fiance, Alfie Moon (Shane Richie).
After finding an explicit video on Alfie's laptop, Kat is worried that he has turned to adult entertainment since things have been quiet in the bedroom since his cancer treatment.
However, the couple are unaware that their teenage son Tommy (Sonny Kendall) is the one who has been watching naughty videos!
Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) is worried when she discovers the REAL reason that no one wants to be friends with her teenage stepson, Joel (Max Murray).
What will she do now she knows the truth about Joel naming and shaming Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) after sleeping with her?
PLUS, Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) starts to fear the spark has gone out of her and partner Patrick's (Rudolph Walker) relationship.
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
