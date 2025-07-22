Avatar: Fire and Ash — release date and everything we know about the James Cameron movie

The return to Pandora isn’t going to take as long as last time. After Avatar: The Way of Water premiered in movie theaters back in 2022 (13 years after the original), the third chapter in James Cameron’s sci-fi epic, Avatar: Fire and Ash, is coming out just three years later, as it is part of the lineup of 2025 new movies.

The Avatar franchise is one of the most successful of all time, both critically (both movies to date were Best Picture nominees and are “Certified Fresh”) and commercially ($5.2 billion gross worldwide between the two). Add in how Cameron has helped revolutionize visual effects with these movies, and there’s definitely going to be some buzz around what he has in store next.

Get a preview of what to expect with Avatar: Fire and Ash right here, as we go over many of the key details for the movie directly below.

Avatar: Fire and Ash premieres exclusively in movie theaters on December 19 in the US, UK and elsewhere around the world.

Avatar: Fire and Ash cast

As they have from the beginning of the franchise, Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana lead Avatar: Fire and Ash as Jake and Neytiri. In addition to recently winning an Oscar for Emilia Perez, Saldana also starred in the Pixar movie Elio in 2025, while Worthington’s most recent role was in the thriller Relay.

Some other familiar faces from the franchise are also set to be back for this latest sequel, including Sigourney Weaver as Kiri, Jack Champion as Spider, Kate Winslet as Ronal and Cliff Curtis as Tonowari.

Confirmed new cast members include Oona Chaplin (Game of Thrones, Treason) as the new villain Varang, who leads a dangerous tribe of Na’vi, and Davie Thewlis (Sherlock & Daughter, The Artful Dodger) as the leader of another new Na’vi tribe we meet.

Avatar: Fire and Ash plot

Specifics about the Avatar: Fire and Ash plot are being kept under wraps, but we have learned a few things.

The story is going to pick up shortly after the events of Avatar: The Way of Water. After forging an alliance with the Metkayina tribe, Jake, Neytiri and their family are going to come into contact with the Ash Clan, led by Varang, who have abilities related closely to fire. While it’s not clear what she wants, she is firmly against our heroes.

Plus, there is still the human factor on Pandora that Jake and company will likely have to deal with in some capacity.

Avatar: Fire and Ash trailer

The Avatar: Fire and Ash trailer has debuted, but not online. While some sites that attended a press event to showcase the trailer have given breakdowns of what happens in the trailer, those that want to see it for themselves will need to go see The Fantastic Four: First Steps in movie theaters to watch the trailer.

James Cameron movies

James Cameron is one of the most successful directors in movie history. He has been behind three of the highest-grossing movies of all time (Titanic, Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water), as well as a number of other fan-favorite action and sci-fi movies. He is also an Oscar-winning director for Titanic.

Take a look at Cameron’s full filmography right here:

Piranha II: The Spawning (1982)

The Terminator (1984)

Aliens (1986)

The Abyss (1989)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

True Lies (1994)

Titanic (1997)

Avatar (2009)

Avatar: The Way of Water (2022)

Avatar: Fire and Ash behind the scenes

A 20th Century Studios, TSG Entertainment and Lightstorm Entertainment production, Avatar: Fire and Ash is produced by Cameron and Jon Landau.