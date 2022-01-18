'Avatar 2': release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Avatar 2 is heading our way in 2022, over a decade after the original film was in cinemas. The first film was a huge success, winning Academy Awards for Best Achievement in Cinematography, Visual Effects, and Art Direction.

With the second film heading to cinemas in December, fans will be able to see what's next for Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), following on from the events of the first film which saw Jake permanently transferred into his avatar after Ney'tiri saves him from suffocation.

Speaking the sequel, producer Jon Landau told Entertainment Weekly: "Ultimately, the sequels are a story about family, and the lengths parents will go through to keep that family together and keep them safe.

He added: "I always say that [James Cameron's] movies have universal themes — and really, there's no more universal theme than family."

The much-anticipated sequel, one of the biggest new movies in 2022, is set for a global release on December 16, 2022, and will be in cinemas. It's not yet known when the film will be available on streaming services.

What is the plot of 'Avatar 2'?

The official film plot reads: "Jake Sully and Neytiri have formed a family and are doing everything to stay together. However, they must leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora. When an ancient threat resurfaces, Jake must fight a difficult war against the humans."

In addition to this, it has been revealed that Avatar 2 will explore the oceans of Pandora and they used underwater motion capture technology during the filming process.

Who's in the cast?

Of course, Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana reprise their roles as Jake and Neytiri, and they are joined by Stephen Lang who returns as the dead Colonel Miles Quaritch. It has been revealed he will be the main villain, although exact circumstances surrounding his resurrection have not been confirmed!

Sigourney Weaver returns as an as-yet unnamed new character, as well as Kate Winslet who has been confirmed to play the role of Ronal in the upcoming sequels

In addition to this, during an interview with Empire Magazine, producer Jon Landau revealed that there was a new human character in the sequel called Spider (Jack Champion). This character was raised in the bioluminescent jungle by Jake and Neytiri.

Is there a trailer?

So far there's no official trailer for Avatar 2 just yet, but we'll let you know as soon as once is released.