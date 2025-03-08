Excited for Jurassic World Rebirth? Here's how to watch all the Jurassic Park & World movies and TV shows in order

One of the big blockbusters coming this year is Jurassic World: Rebirth, with this seventh installment in the dino franchise set to come out on Wednesday, July 2.

If you're as excited for this new movie as I am, then you'll want to watch the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies so you're caught up (and maybe the TV shows too).

While Rebirth doesn't continue the story of the previous movies, there are loads of cross-over references and hints between the first six movies, and there's no reason to think that'll be different here.

Annoyingly, the Jurassic Park franchise movies are split between various streaming services in both the US and UK, so you can't sign up to just one to binge all of the films.

To help you work out how to stream the Jurassic Park and World movies, I'm going to run through them all listing where you can watch them.

It goes without saying that the best way to watch all the movies is by physical media, so you can have them all in one place alongside the bonus features, and it's probably cheaper than signing up to loads of different streaming services too.

There is a box set containing all six movies called the 'Jurassic World Ultimate Collection', and you can find it on Amazon US here or Amazon UK here.

Jurassic Park

(Image credit: Universal Pictures/Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

The original Spielberg classic from 1993, Jurassic Park was based on the Michael Crichton and introduced the classic combo of Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.

The movie introduced us to the titular Jurassic Park, where science has brought back dinosaurs to life, but a visit by some scientists is waylaid when industrial espionage causes the dinosaurs to escape.

It's a bona-fide classic, and it's also where all rewatches need to begin.

In the US, Jurassic Park can be watched on the streaming service Starz, including the Starz channels on Roku, Apple TV and Prime Video. In the UK, it's on Netflix.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Steven Spielberg returned to direct The Lost World: Jurassic Park, which is Jurassic Park 2 in all but name. He brought with him Jeff Goldblum and Richard Attenborough from the first movie, and rounded out the cast with Julianne Moore, Vince Caughn and Pete Postlethwaite.

The movie is about two separate expeditions to Jurassic Park's 'Site B', a dino-infested island, which both clash and go off the rails.

In the US, you can use Starz to watch The Lost World just like the first movie, but in the UK it's on Prime Video.

Jurassic Park III

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The final entry in the original trilogy, the divisive Jurassic Park III from 2001, wasn't directed by Spielberg but Joe Johnson. It brings back Sam Neill from the original with Laura Dern in a small role too.

The movie follows Neill's return to the island of Jurassic Park when he's tricked onto a rescue operation for a missing child, and he needs to help a family survive and escape from the isle. While it remains the least popular entry in the initial trilogy, the movie still introduced some really cool ideas, setpieces and dinos.

US viewers can probably guess where to watch JP3: yes, it's once again on Starz. In the UK it's not on a streaming service right now, but you can buy or rent it via the usual digital storefronts like Apple TV, Sky or Prime Video.

Jurassic World

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

After a 14-year hiatus, audiences returned to the island with Jurassic World. It had a new director in Colin Trevorrow, and a new core cast including Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

The movie depicts a new dino theme park called Jurassic World, which unlike the one in the original movie, has actually opened and operates successfully. However attempts by the park owners to create an articial new dinosaur go wrong, and they create a dangerous killing machine which puts the inhabitants of the theme park at risk.

If you're a US viewer watching the movies in order, you've probably got Starz already loading... but you won't need it any more! Jurassic World is instead on Prime Video in the States, and Netflix in the UK.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

(Image credit: Universal)

The most bonkers entry in the franchise, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom spun the franchise on its head when it came out in 2018. It returns most of the cast of the original and introduced Rafe Spall and Toby Jones as new baddies.

The first half of the movie follows the attempts of the characters to rescue dinosaurs from the Jurassic Park island, with an imminent volcano explosion set to kill them all. The second half relocates the action to a gothic mansion on the island, as the characters try to interrupt a black market auction of the surviving dinosaurs, while also surviving the wrath of a new genetically-modified raptor.

If you live in the US, you can watch Fallen Kingdom using FXNow, and in the UK it's on Netflix.

Jurassic World Dominion

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The second JP trilogy ended with Jurassic Dominion, which united the main cast of the World movies with the original Park trio. It's set after the events of Fallen Kingdom, in which dinos have made their way from islands and now live all around the world.

The plot follows the kidnapping of a genetically-enhanced girl, while a conspiracy unravels involving genetically-engineered locusts attacking American farms. There are some dinosaurs in the plot, despite what that synopsis suggests.

Dominion was received particularly negatively, but it still made over $1 billion at the box office.

You'll have to sign up for Peacock to watch Jurassic World Dominion in the US. In the UK it's not currently streaming, but it's often bandied across various streamers. In the meantime you can buy or rent it digitally.

Camp Cretaceous /

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous & Chaos Theory

(Image credit: Netflix)

Didn't know that there was a Jurassic World TV show, let alone two? Didn't know that they have a collective 7 seasons and include Jenna Ortega and Glen Powell in their cast? In your defence, they're animated series aimed at younger audiences.

Camp Cretaceous is set during Jurassic World, and it's about a group of kid attendees to the park's child-friendly camp ground who need to survive. Chaos Theory continues the story several years later, after the events of Fallen Kingdom, as the six kids reunite to unravel a conspiracy.

If you want to watch these shows, they're all on Netflix, as they were made for the streamer. They're certainly not mandatory viewing for fans of the franchise, especially as they're aimed at child audiences (don't expect to see many gruesome murders and people being eaten).