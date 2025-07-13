New CNN documentary celebrates 40th anniversary of Live Aid concert

Few names are as synonymous with rock 'n' roll greatness as "Live Aid," a two-city event organized by singers-producers Bob Geldof and Midge Ure to raise relief funds for the 1983-1985 famine in Ethiopia, following the success of the charity single "Do They Know It's Christmas?". Taking place simultaneously at Wembley Stadium in London, England and John F. Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on July 13, 1985, the 16-hour charity rock concert galvanized the world, bringing together some of the biggest names in music, from Mick Jagger and Tina Turner to US, Elton John, Madonna, Paul McCartney, U2 and Queen, among others.

And tonight, July 13, at 9pm Eastern Time, CNN is kicking off a four-part documentary series celebrating the 40th anniversary of the iconic 1985 concert: Live Aid: When Rock ‘n’ Roll Took on the World "explores the event’s legacy of reshaping global charity efforts and political action and how one Christmas pop song sparked a movement that has directly (or indirectly) raised tens of billions of dollars for Africa," per CNN.

"Bob Geldof, initially alone, then with Bono, challenged, embarrassed and embraced the world’s most powerful people, all in an attempt to address the unjust relationship between Africa and the West," continues the series description. "Live Aid: When Rock n’ Roll Took on the World is a tale of unimaginable tragedy, mad ambition, political machinations and amazing music."

Along with rare archival footage straight from the Live Aid stage as well as backstage gems with the likes of George Michael, Paula Yates and Boy George, the docuseries features interviews with iconic musical figures including Bob Geldof, Bono, Sting, Patti LaBelle, Phil Collins and Lionel Richie as well as global leaders including George W. Bush, Condoleezza Rice, President Obasanjo and Tony Blair.

To tune into the premiere of Live Aid: When Rock ‘n’ Roll Took On the World tonight at 9pm, all well as the following two installments, you're going to need access to CNN. The cable news network is available on most traditional cable TV providers, as well as live TV streaming services like Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. The docuseries will also be available to pay-TV subscribers on CNN.com and CNN connected TV and mobile apps.

Mick Jagger / Tina Turner - State Of Shock / It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (Live Aid 1985) - YouTube Watch On

Check out the powerhouse performance from two rock icons, Tina Turner and Mick Jagger, from the famed concert before tuning into Live Aid: When Rock ‘n’ Roll Took On the World tonight at 9pm ET.