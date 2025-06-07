You can watch George Clooney in Broadway’s Good Night, and Good Luck live on TV tonight

Usually, a Broadway ticket is pretty expensive, but on Saturday, June 7, Broadway is coming to you as CNN is airing a live performance of George Clooney’s Tony-nominated play Good Night, and Good Luck, at 7 pm ET.

And we're not talking a taped, edited performance like Hamilton on Disney Plus, this is a broadcast of the show as it is taking place from the Winter Garden Theatre in New York. According to CNN, this is the first time that a live Broadway show has ever been broadcasted on TV.

Clooney stars in Good Night, and Good Luck as legendary journalist Edward R. Murrow, as the show depicts Murrow’s iconic showdown with Sen. Joseph McCarthy in the 1950s as the government official played up the paranoia of the Cold War to dangerous levels. Murrow and his news team took a stand in their nightly broadcasts, even if it meant turning the federal government against them.

CNN will have live pre-show coverage starting at 6:30 pm ET, as well as a post-performance special with Anderson Cooper about the production and the current state of global journalism. But the main event starts at 7 pm ET and will air on CNN and CNN International, as well as streaming live on CNN.com and CNN apps with no requirement for a cable login (translation, free). If you’re a Max subscriber, the play will stream live there as well for all subscription plans.

Those in the UK can also watch the live broadcast, which will air on Pluto TV there are midnight UK time.

Considering a ticket for Good Night, and Good Luck on Broadway has been priced anywhere from $300 to $825, this is one heck of a deal to see one of the most talked about shows of the 2025 Broadway season and a five-time Tony nominee.

Glenn Fleshler and George Clooney in Good Night, and Good Luck (Image credit: Emilio Madrid)

One of those nominations is for Clooney’s performance, which is actually his first role on Broadway. Clooney is joined on stage with a cast that includes Ilana Glazer, Glenn Fleshler, Clark Gregg, Carter Hudson, Paul Gross, Christopher Denham, Fran Kranz, Will Dagger, Georgia Heers, Jennifer Morris, Michael Nathanson, Andrew Polk, Aaron Roman Weiner, R. Ward Duffy, Joe Forbrich, Imani Rousselle, Greg Stuhr, JD Taylor and Sophia Tzougros. Clooney also wrote the play with Grant Heslov; it is directed by David Cromer.

If you’re wondering, didn't Clooney do something like this before? Yes, he co-wrote (again with Heslov) and directed the 2005 movie Good Night, and Good Luck, for which the play is based on. In the movie it was David Strathairn who played Murrow, while Clooney played the role of Murrow’s producer Fred W. Friendly. The movie was nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director for Clooney and Best Actor for Murrow. The movie is currently available to rent via digital on-demand.

This is just one part of a big weekend for the production of Good Night, and Good Luck. The June 7 performance is set to be the penultimate one for the show before it closes. Then on Sunday, June 8, the Tony Awards are taking place, where Clooney and company will find out if any of their five nominations turn into wins.

Again, tune in for the live broadcast of Good Night, and Good Luck from the Winter Garden Theatre in New York at 7 pm ET.