The National Memorial Day Concert airs tonight with patriotism and performances

Back for its 36th year, The National Memorial Day Concert will honor the military service and sacrifice of the men and women in the U.S. armed forces with uplifting performances, documentary footage, dramatic readings and more tonight on PBS.

Airing Sunday, May 25 ahead of Memorial Day, from 8pm to 9:30pm Eastern Time on PBS, The National Memorial Day Concert has become an American tradition and one of PBS’ highest-rated programs over the years, uniting viewers across the country in remembrance and appreciation of those who gave their lives for our freedoms and serves those who are grieving.

Hosted by Gary Sinise (Forrest Gump, CSI: NY) and Esai Morales (Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning), the concert will be available on the PBS website, the National Memorial Day Concert Facebook page, the PBS YouTube channel and the PBS app. It will also be broadcast to American troops serving around the world on the American Forces Network. And if you miss it, PBS will repeat the program immediately after its initial broadcast concludes at 9:30pm ET. Video on demand of the show will be available for two weeks following the live broadcast.

On the broadcast, celebrities will share real-life stories spanning the broad history of America's military conflicts, award-winning musicians will perform songs in tribute to our country’s true heroes and the talented performers from the United States premier military choirs and ensembles will be spotlighted.

Among this year's lineup of performers and presenters are Grammy Award winner Yolanda Adams, The West Wing star Mary McCormack, opera great Angel Blue, Golden Globe-nominated actor Blair Underwood, Boardwalk Empire actress Gretchen Mol, action movie star Robert Patrick, American conductor Jack Everly, Britain's Got Talent star Loren Allred, singer-songwriter Scotty Hasting and more. There will also be moving performances by the likes of the National Symphony Orchestra, the U.S. Army Chorus, the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters, Patrick Lundy & The Ministers of Music.

National Memorial Day Concert 2025 | Preview - YouTube Watch On

Check out an official preview of this year's The National Memorial Day Concert before turning into the special presentation tonight on PBS beginning at 8pm Eastern Time. And happy Memorial Day!