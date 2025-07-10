The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 10, 2025: RIP to Sheila's other toe...and someone else who doesn't make it

Sheila loses another toe while Li delivers bad news in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 10, 2025.

We begin today at the hospital, where Li (Naomi Matsuda) and Bridget (Ashley Jones) work on Luna (Lisa Yamada) as she crashes. They’re working hard to save her, but they’re close to losing her.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) watches as Finn (Tanner Novlan) works hard to save Liam’s (Scot Clifton) life. He’s losing blood and needs more. Steffy says Liam can’t leave them.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) comes out of sedation and Grace (Cassandra Creech) asks how she’s doing. She has a few broken bones and some tissue damage in her foot, but Grace says she was “lucky.” Sheila is groggy, but she’s not in pain. She wants to ask a question but can’t form words. Finally she asks about Luna and wants to know if she’s ok. Grace doesn’t answer.

Bridget keeps working on Luna, whose heart has stopped. Li moves to shock her. “Nozawa Power,” she says, administering the shock. Luna’s heart starts beating again. Li tells the nurse to call Poppy.

Hope (Annika Noelle) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) arrive at the hospital and Steffy finds them in the hallway. She says Liam’s still in surgery. Hope says Finn has to save Liam. He’s their daughters’ father and he can’t leave them yet.

Finn can’t stop the bleeding. Liam starts to go into shock as Finn urges him to keep going.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Grace checks Sheila’s vital signs and asks how she’s doing. Sheila is feeling better, but she can feel the surgery site. Grace wants her to focus on getting better, telling her that Deacon is on the way. Sheila says she’s starting to remember what happened. She can’t believe it. Grace knows it must have been traumatic. When Sheila asks about Luna and Liam, Grace says she doesn’t have an update yet. Sheila says she still has two feet, so she’s lucky. Deacon (Sean Kanan) arrives and Sheila is so happy.

Steffy explains that Sheila struggled with Luna and the gun went off. She adds that it was Liam who saved her, though. He’d been shot but he grabbed the gun and shot her after Luna taunted him. Hope can’t believe Liam shot Luna. Steffy says he used his last bit of strength to save her. She thought he was dead but now he’s in surgery. Steffy says there’s an observation window where they can see him.

Tanner Novlan in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Finn keeps working. The bullet needs to come out. Li and Bridget keep working, too. Li finds the bullet and removes it, and Finn does the same. Bridget starts sewing Luna up. Hope, Carter and Steffy arrive in the viewing area and see Finn working. Hope begs Liam to come back to them. They can’t lose him.

Deacon can’t believe Luna shot Sheila. Sheila says Luna didn’t mean to do it. She was desperate to get Steffy’s attention and Sheila tried to get the gun away from her to keep someone from getting hurt. Deacon promises to stay with her and take care of her. She asks if he’s heard anything about Luna and Liam. Deacon is praying for Liam, but he’s very glad Sheila is ok because he can’t imagine life without him.

Bridget tells Li that they did it. Li says the fact that Luna is alive and that’s all that matters. Bridget says that the police are waiting to arrest her, but Li says it’s too early to talk about that. Li says they’ll be “keeping a close watch over her.” Bridget offers to take Luna to recovery but Li wants to do it. Once Bridget is gone, Li says Luna didn’t deserve any of this.

Finn says things are going well and he’s almost done. He finishes his last suture and the nurse says he saved Liam’s life. Finn looks up at Steffy and Hope.

Outside the OR, Finn tells them that Liam pulled through and that “barring any complications, Liam should survive this.” Steffy hugs him while Carter hugs Hope. Steffy and Hope share relieved looks.

Deacon tells Sheila that she needs to eat. She says her leg is numb, and Deacon reminds her that she got shot. He says he’s not going to call her Sheila Nine Toes anymore, because they had to amputate another toe, the one between her big toe and the missing one. When he sees that she's upset, he tries to spin it around to make her smile. “Come on, what’s another toe?” he asks.

Finn tries talking to Liam but he’s still sedated. Steffy and Hope come in and Finn says he’s doing well but he’s still in a fight for his life. Hope says it’s a miracle that Finn got him that far. Hope asks if she can talk to him. She sits at his bedside while Finn and Steffy watch. She tells him they’re going to take care of him and she reminds him how he said he’s going to fight for their daughters. She’s going to hold him to it. Hope says he’s strong and he’s going to beat this. “We need you, so you can’t leave,” she says. “Not yet, not now. You need to hold on.” Steffy moves to comfort her as she breaks down in tears.

Poppy (Romy Park) arrives to see Luna. Someone in the background is grabbing supplies but we never see what they’re doing because Steffy, Finn, Hope and Carter confront Poppy as Li walks up. Li says she suffered a severe gunshot wound and they moved her to recovery, but now she’s dead. “Good, I’m glad Luna’s dead,” Poppy says. Li and Finn are shocked.