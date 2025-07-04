The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 4, 2025: Sheila rushes to save Steffy

Sheila begs Taylor to tell her where Steffy is in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 4, 2025.

We wrap up the week at the beach house, where Luna (Lisa Yamada) tells Steffy that she’s keeping Finn and Hayes away from her. Steffy asks where Ms. Dylan is, and Luna says she’s “tied up.”

Sheila (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) says she’s concerned about Luna after encouraging her to leave town. Taylor (Rebecca Budig) says Sheila and Luna are always causing problems for Steffy and Finn. Taylor wonders if Sheila is telling the truth and she tells Sheila to leave.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) knows that Grace (Cassandra Creech) had a hard time with her ex-husband. She’s trying to move past that hard time, but right now all she cares about is Liam.

Hope (Annika Noelle) tells Liam (Scott Clifton) he needs to focus on himself, but he thinks he might have done “too much of that” in his life. Hope says he shouldn’t be stressing over Luna as Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) walks in and asks what they’re talking about.

Finn says they made Liam aware of his options, but Grace says they can’t waste anymore time. Li (Naomi Matsuda) walks in and asks if everything is ok. Finn quickly says they have things under control, so Li asks about Luna.

Liam says it feels like it’s only a matter of time. Ridge says that now they don’t know where she went.

Sheila says she’s been trying to call Finn to let him know about Luna. Taylor says he’s trying to keep her as far from his life as possible.

Steffy tries to talk to Luna, but she hears a noise in the next room. Luna says it’s Ms. Dylan and “she’s fine.” Luna says Steffy can help herself by allowing Luna to have a relationship with her father.

Li says it’s so hard to get in touch with Finn these days. Grace says Finn is dealing with some “complicated” cases with patients not willing to listen to their advice. Li understands completely. After Grace leaves, Li asks what it’s all about.

Liam and Hope wonder if they have enough on tape to convict her. Ridge thinks Luna is in traffic on the 10 freeway trying to get out of California. Liam says Luna is all he’s thinking about right now. Ridge says they will get Luna, one way or another.

Sheila begs Taylor to trust her, just this once. Sheila needs to help Steffy and she needs to know where she is. Taylor makes her promise never to come back if she tells her. Taylor explains that Steffy went to Hayes’ art school at Bill’s beach house. When Taylor mentions the guest teacher, Sheila knows who it must be.

Thorsten Kaye in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Steffy puts the pieces together about Luna being Miss Sunshine. She wants to know if she’s supposed to be dead, but Luna says the fortune teller is “art” and it can be interpreted in a number of ways. For Luna, it’s a reminder that there’s a chance for Steffy to give Luna — and Sheila — a chance to know their family.

Ridge asks Liam if he’s going to be ok. Liam says he’s not sleeping well, but Ridge tells him they need him around but life’s too short to be so worried. He’s sorry that Liam and Steffy didn’t work out but Ridge appreciates that Liam looks out for her and the kids.

Li offers to help Finn on his case. Finn says he’s already stressed out with the Luna drama. “It’s a mess,” he says. Li says it’s dangerous and he needs to keep his distance. Finn admits Sheila has been calling nonstop, but he’s not listening to her messages.

Sheila wants to know why Steffy was concerned about the guest artist. Taylor doesn’t want to give her details about the artwork. Hayes makes noise so Taylor leaves to tend to him. When Sheila spots the crane on the table, she realizes what’s really happening. As she moves to leave, she sees the fortune teller and thinks back to her conversation with Remy (Christian Weissman) and all the pieces come together.

Luna says Steffy has no idea how hard her life was without her father. Steffy is sorry she went through all of that, but Luna isn’t listening. Luna keeps gesturing with her gun, making Steffy worry. Luna says all she wanted was her father, and then she learned her father was her cousin and he’d love her if not for Steffy. When Steffy reminds her that there’s a reason Finn doesn’t want her in his life, Luna says he’d forgive her if not for Steffy. She can’t allow that to keep happening.

Li says Sheila is “predictable” because she keeps coming around every month to see if Finn changes his mind. Li warns him to stay away from Luna. He gets another call from Sheila but realizes he missed a call from Steffy. He wonders what’s going on as Li asks what’s going on at camp. He tells his mother about Miss Sunshine.

Taylor walks into the living room as Ridge walks in. She’s so glad that he’s there. He asks why he called him Sheila. She reveals Sheila was there.

Luna asks why Steffy is so cruel, knowing that she never had a family. Steffy reminds her that she had a whole family but Luna says they don’t matter because Poppy kept her away from them. She needed someone to save her, but no one ever came. But when Finn hugged her and said he was her father, it was the greatest moment of her life. And Steffy wants to take it all away from her. Luna says Steffy never tried to get to know her as her stepdaughter and Hayes’ big sister. If anyone is heartless, it’s Steffy. Steffy says she tries to be forgiving but she’s not perfect. She’s trying to move past what happened when Luna locked her away. Steffy wishes things could be different. Sheila rushes in and tells Luna to stop. Luna says she’s doing this for them. She tells Sheila that she needs to make sure Steffy is never in their way again.