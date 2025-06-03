The Bold and the Beautiful recap for June 3, 2025: Luna pleads with Finn, Steffy

Luna confronts Steffy while Sheila comes clean about Luna in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for June 3, 2025.

We begin today in Malibu, where Luna (Lisa Yamada) says she did her homework and made sure they’re alone. They need to talk. When Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) reaches for the phone, Luna warns her not to do anything stupid.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) reads an article about Luna and thinks back to the conversation about Luna’s plan to get rid of Steffy. Deacon (Sean Kanan) walks in and asks what’s going on, but it’s not an easy question to answer.

Taylor (Rebecca Budig) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) celebrate some alone time. They hug each other and Taylor says she’s loving her life, even though they’re sharing the house with Eric and Donna. She’s thrilled. The only other person who is as lucky is Steffy.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) assures Li (Naomi Matsuda) that Luna can never be part of their lives, but Li is still worried because she knows her son is a good man and she warns him that he can never think of her as his daughter. She killed two men and tried to kill his wife.

Taylor says she can feel the love between Steffy and Finn and how they support each other and are amazing parents. Ridge says he admires how Finn cares about Kelly and is like a second father to her. He’s a good man despite the people in his life.

Li says Finn can never think of Luna as his daughter, and he can’t open the door to her being in his life.

Deacon presses Sheila, who eventually admits that something is bothering her and it has to do with Finn, Steffy and her grandchild.

Steffy tells Luna to get out, but Luna says she tried to get through to her about Finn. Luna knows Steffy wants her to disappear, but she needs Steffy to let her be with her father. Luna wonders how much more Steffy can take away from her by keeping her away from her father. Steffy stares at her, very much aware that this is a very bad situation.

Taylor says her patient can make her appointment, so they have to cancel their time together. Ridge appreciates their time together, no matter how brief. Ridge suggests that Steffy needs a vacation, too. Taylor says she could just stay home with the kids. Ridge says their life will remain blessed so long as Sheila and Luna leave them alone.

Li reminds Finn that Luna is very manipulative and believes that nothing is her fault because she was raised without a father. When Finn says she had a father, but didn’t know it, Li says it’s the kind of thing she doesn’t want to hear.

Deacon is so proud of how Sheila has been able to cope without having Finn and Hayes, and he offers hope that Hayes will want a connection to her. But Sheila says she’s talking about her granddaughter, not Hayes.

Luna says she wants a relationship with her father, but Steffy won’t allow it. Steffy says Finn doesn’t want to see her. Luna insists that she’s not the same person who killed Tom and Hollis, and she says Steffy keeping her from her father is worse than being in a jail cell. She won’t allow Steffy to keep her away from Finn.

Taylor says dealing with Sheila is one thing, but finding out that Luna is Finn’s daughter is something else. Ridge is furious at Bill for getting Luna out of jail.

Finn sees the tears in Li’s eyes, and he reminds her that he knows Li is the one who raised him, and he’s proud to be her son. Li says she only wants Finn’s happiness, and while she doesn’t want anything to happen with Sheila, she knows Luna won’t let Finn go. She tells Finn to do something to keep her away. Finn says he made it clear to Luna that she has to stay away, but Li wonders if Luna got the message.

Deacon knows Luna is Sheila’s granddaughter, but she’s a sociopath who killed two men and almost killed Steffy. He can’t imagine Finn having to raise Hayes alone, but it almost happened because of “Loony Luna” and when that upsets Sheila, he asks her to promise she’s been staying away from Luna.

Luna says Steffy has no idea what she endured as a child, but Steffy points out that she knows people who had it worse who didn’t become murderers. Luna says Steffy is making it like she’s “unredeemable,” and she says it’s “cruel” that Steffy is keeping Finn from his daughter. She says she doesn’t want to fight with Steffy, and she begs her not to be “heartless” by keeping her from her father.

Sheila paces in frustration as Deacon reminds her that she promised to stay away from Luna. She says she knows he did so much for her and knows that it will kill him to hear it, but she admits she’s been meeting with Luna.

Taylor says she’s been meeting with Steffy about what happened with Luna, and she’s making strides, but it still isn’t helping to know that Luna is Finn’s daughter. So long as she’s out there, she’s a threat. Ridge says there’s something wrong with her to think she can be part of the family. They agree she’s out of control.

Luna says she didn’t want things to get worse by coming to see Steffy, but when Steffy says she needs to accept the reality of the situation, Luna says it could be a reality. Luna says she’s desperate because she has always wanted to know her father, and it’s killing her not to have Finn in her life. Finn walks in and goes to Steffy to make sure she’s all right. Luna pleads with him not to shut her out. She says everyone has turned their backs on her, and she begs him not to “let Steffy” make him turn his back on her, too.