The Bold and the Beautiful recap for June 10, 2025: Finn makes a vow

Finn pledges to protect Steffy and his family in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for June 10, 2025.

We begin today with ominous music as Remy (Christian Weissman) watches Luna (Lisa Yamada) aiming her gun at a photo of Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). She fires and hits the photo in the forehead.

In the office, Steffy talks with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) about their new ad campaign. He wants to talk about something else, though.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) is at the hospital, and Li (Naomi Matsuda) wants to talk about Luna. She tells him he needs to think about Steffy and the kids because there will be a next time. Finn says that he told her the same thing that Sheila told her — she needs to leave LA. Poppy (Romy Park) walks in as they’re talking about Luna and says she’s there to talk with Finn about their daughter, too.

Li tells Poppy that she raised Luna and ruined her daughter's life, calling it “disgusting.” When Poppy says she needs Finn’s help, Li tells him to stay out of it, but Poppy says that things are building up in Luna. The anger and resentment is causing problems.

At Forrester Creations, Ridge admits that he’s worried about Luna. Steffy hopes she’s never going to show up at their house again. Ridge asks if Finn made it clear to Luna that she can’t be part of their family, and Steffy says he did. She’ll never be part of their family. Taylor (Rebecca Budig) walks in and hears Steffy saying that Luna will never have her fantasy come true.

Remy wants to know why Luna hates Steffy so much. Luna says she hates Steffy, and she wishes Steffy had never married Finn. Now Steffy is keeping Finn away from her. Remy looks at the bullet holes, horrified, as Luna smiles at her handiwork.

Li wants to hear more. Poppy says Luna is getting angrier and bitter. She says Sheila is worried that Luna is getting “unglued.” Finn asks what Sheila said, and Poppy says Luna sought Sheila as an ally because everyone turned against her. Finn doesn’t think they should ignore the warning signs, but Li says Poppy can be over the top. Finn tells them to stop, and he wants to know what Sheila said. Poppy says that Luna blames Steffy for everything and thinks that if Steffy were “out of the way,” then she could have the father-daughter relationship she’s dreamt about.

Taylor can’t believe Luna said she didn’t know what she’d do if she couldn’t have a relationship with Finn. Ridge doesn’t understand why Luna blames Steffy when Finn didn’t know Luna was his daughter in the first place. There’s no coming back from what Luna did. Taylor is worried that Luna is aiming her frustration at Steffy.

At her apartment, Luna shows off the photo of Steffy with holes in it. She wants to put it on the fridge. Remy doesn’t want anything to do with Luna’s plan, but he had no idea Luna was gunning for Steffy. Luna says Finn is “the most amazing man” she’s ever known, and she won’t let Steffy keep her away from him.

Romy Park in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Poppy says she’s still Luna’s mother, and it hurts her to think she’s still a dangerous threat even after this second chance. She can’t imagine throwing it all away and doesn’t think Luna would do that. Finn points out that Sheila believes it. Li tells her sister to put Luna on a plane and send her somewhere. Poppy asks Finn if that’s what he wants, but Finn says he doesn’t want his wife to live in fear after being taken once, and he’ll never let that happen again.

Taylor says Luna needs to be in therapy more than ever. Ridge can’t believe the suggestion, and Steffy agrees that Luna would see it as an opening to get to Finn. Taylor says she’d need years of therapy, and it’s her words that she doesn't know what she’d do if she can’t have Finn, that worries her. She tells Steffy to be careful.

Remy tries to piece together Luna’s crazy family tree and how her mother kept Finn from her. Luna says her mother robbed her of a relationship with Finn, and now Steffy is doing the same thing. She can’t lose her father now that they have reconnected. She knows her father loves her deep down, she’s sure of it. Remy doesn't look so certain.

Luna is fixating on the photo of Steffy. She’s smiling at it when there’s a knock at the door. It’s Poppy. Poppy says they need to talk and asks to come in. Poppy apologizes that things have been strained; Luna says she doesn’t want anything to do with her. Poppy says she still cares about her, which seems to make Luna happy, but when Poppy reveals that Sheila called her, it makes Luna mad. She’s furious that people treat her like dirt, and she adds that if she disappeared tomorrow, everyone would celebrate. Except Finn, who isn’t heartless like the rest of them. When Luna adds that Finn isn’t heartless like Steffy, Poppy frowns.

Steffy says she won’t allow Luna to spoil her relationship. Finn walks in and vows to keep Steffy safe. Taylor says she knows about the bond between parents and children, and if he opens it, then Luna will jump on it. Finn says Luna will never be part of their family.

Luna tells Poppy that Steffy is doing everything to keep Luna away from Finn. She tells her mother that she’ll do whatever she needs to do to keep Steffy from keeping her away from Finn.

Finn tells Steffy that Luna won’t be a problem for their family. He won’t let anything happen.