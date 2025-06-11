The Bold and the Beautiful recap for June 11, 2025: Finn tells Luna to leave for good

Luna calls out Poppy for being “the worst mother in the world” in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for June 11, 2025.

We begin today with more ominous music as Finn (Tanner Novlan) tells Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that he won’t allow Luna (Lisa Yamada) to be a problem for them.

Luna tells Poppy (Romy Park) that she didn’t get to have a relationship with her father because Poppy kept him from her, and now Steffy is doing the same thing.

Hope (Annika Noelle) is in Malibu with Liam (Scott Clifton) because she needs help with her computer. Hope gives him a picture Beth drew, and he reflects on their daughter. He hates that he’s going to leave them. He doesn’t mean to be a “bummer,” but Hope says his feelings are valid and she’s relieved that he has some fight in him. He shows her a trick with her computer (“control alt delete” for the win), and he calls her out for finding an excuse to come check on him. Hope says she was trying to find a way to make things feel normal, which he appreciates. She makes him promise that he’ll be there for as long as he can, and he says he’ll do everything in his power to stay there.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) are grateful to Finn for taking care of Steffy despite all of the crazy things happening. Steffy feels it, even though he’s related to Sheila and Luna.

Poppy says everything she did as her mother was to protect her. Luna says she had no roots, no friends. There was a revolving door of men, and she had to learn as a child not to get attached because she would eventually be rejected. Luna calls her mother the “worst mother in the world.”

Hope can’t imagine what Liam is going through, knowing what he’s facing. He says it’s a struggle not to let it get the best of him, but he has moments when he forgets what is happening, and it’s great. Even if it’s short-lived, he appreciates the feeling, and he loves not being alone. Hope says he can rely on her, and Steffy, as his “lifeline,” and that makes Hope suggest that it’s time to let his family know about his condition.

Steffy tells Finn that Luna may be his daughter, but she’s nothing like him. When Finn starts to go through the “what ifs,” Ridge tells him not to do it. Taylor says Luna is latched onto a fantasy that she was wronged, and that’s why she killed Tom and Hollis. She firmly believes her delusion without dealing with the repercussions of her crimes. Ridge says that’s why she’s so dangerous.

Luna says that “Nozawa Power” was a way for Poppy to manipulate her, but Poppy thought it was a way to comfort her. Luna says that "just like Steffy," Poppy robbed her of her childhood and having a father, and she can’t lose anymore years of not having a father.

Lisa Yamada in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Liam has good reasons for keeping the diagnosis a secret, but Hope doesn’t agree. She reminds him that Steffy went against his wishes and told her, and if she’d found out afterwards and didn’t get this time to be with him, she would have been devastated. She says that things like this are so important, and his father and brothers would love to have time with him. She begs him to take advantage of it.

Taylor says Luna is dissociating from her crimes and believes her actions are justified. Since she had a complicated relationship with her mother and she went to great lengths to get to Finn, she’s worried things are going to get worse.

Poppy says she can admit mistakes and take responsibility for her actions. She tells Luna it’s time to stop blaming her childhood for the mistakes she made. Luna says everyone else abandoned her, including Bill. Poppy reminds her that Bill got her pardoned. Luna gets in Poppy’s face and says that she’s going to make the most of her freedom, and that means having a relationship with her father. And no one will stop her, not even Steffy.

Liam doesn’t want the focus to be on him as his family tries to do everything they can to make the most of their time with him. He thinks of Bill spending all of his time making calls to specialists, but all Liam wants to do is to spend time with Hope, Steffy, Beth and Kelly while he can enjoy it. Hope asks him to please consider it. She reminds him that he’s always been there for everyone in his life, and she wants him to allow everyone else to return the favor. She considers herself fortunate to know about the situation so she can take advantage of the time. His father and brothers deserve to have the same opportunity. “Don’t be stubborn,” she says as he breaks down in tears. “They deserve to know,” she adds.

Steffy can tell something is on Ridge’s mind, and she thinks Ridge doesn’t believe Finn. Now that Finn has left, Ridge says he’s worried about her. Taylor says she’s terrified about the possibilities of what Luna could do. Steffy says she can’t let Luna control her life, and she trusts Finn when he says she won’t be part of their life. Ridge asks what happens when Luna learns she won’t be part of Finn’s life.

Back home, Finn is working when Luna walks in. She says she has to talk to him about Steffy. “I need you,” she says, claiming she spent her life imagining her father not abandoning her. Finn says they’ve been over this, but Luna says it was always when Steffy was there, so now they can talk openly. She begs him to reconsider. Finn says he has thought about the situation a lot, and it’s her fault they’re in this situation. He tells her they’ll never have a relationship, and she can’t come to their house to see him ever again. She’s close to tears, but when he turns away, the tears go away, and a look of rage crosses her face.