The Bold and the Beautiful recap for June 2, 2025: Sheila puts her foot down

Luna won’t give up her pursuit of Steffy in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for June 2, 2025.

We kick off the week at Il Giardino, where Luna (Lisa Yamada) begs Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) not to send her away. Sheila says that she shouldn’t give up her second chance, but Luna says she’s trying to get what she never had: her father. She says that they could have Finn in their lives if they got rid of Steffy.

In Malibu, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is working from home when Liam (Scott Clifton) walks in from a nap. He’s having moments where he just needs to take a nap, and he thanks her for giving him a place to stay. She reminds him that he’ll never be alone and someone will always be with him. He says he needs a distraction, so he wants to talk about how to take care of her. He mentions Luna and says he doesn’t want her coming near them.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) is in his office, and he thinks back to Luna telling him about how she wants a place in his life. Li (Naomi Matsuda) walks in and can tell something is on his mind. She asks if he’s thinking about Luna. Finn admits his mother can read him all too well. Li hopes he’s not thinking about letting Luna back into his life. He says there’s no letting her back into his life, but he still thinks about making a difference in her life.

Liam asks Steffy how Finn is managing things with Luna. She says Finn knows Luna can never be in his life.

Luna thinks Sheila agrees with her. She points out that Finn and Hayes are “right there,” but Steffy stands in their way. Sheila warns her not to talk about Steffy like that, but Luna keeps talking about how they can both have what they’ve always wanted if they get Steffy out of the way.

Li says it’s crazy for Finn to think he could have changed Luna. He says Li’s love transformed him, but she says it’s useless to think about what could have been because Luna made the decisions she made. Finn says he will protect his family from Luna, and Li realizes that Luna has been in contact with him.

Steffy says Finn understands that Luna is dangerous. Liam points out that Luna is incredibly manipulative, especially with men. Case in point, his father. They agree that what Bill did was incredibly stupid. Steffy says she always has to look over her shoulder now.

Luna leaves a message for Finn as Sheila walks in and says that she needs to accept that he’s not going to see her. Luna reminds her that she didn’t reunite with Finn until his wedding day. Sheila admits that she knew Finn wanted to give them a chance, and she even got to hold Hayes during a Christmas celebration. She tells Luna that she never held Finn after he was adopted. Luna quickly reminds Sheila that Steffy shut down their relationship. She says they’re both worthy, but Steffy hates them, so maybe they need to make things “wonderful” by getting rid of Steffy.

Finn sees another message from Luna, and Li tells him to change his number. Finn agrees that it needs to stop, and Luna needs to accept that she’ll never be in his life.

Liam wants to be sure everything is set so that she and the kids are safe. She insists that she’s ok, but then she breaks down in tears and asks him if he has a bucket list. He says he’s doing his bucket list by taking care of Steffy, Hope and the girls. He’s been thinking about all the moments with them all. “We’re never going to let you go,” she tells him. He asks Steffy to help make sure Kelly and Beth never forget him, but she insists that he’s in them. Liam wants to be sure that they’re all safe, secure and happy. Steffy promises that they will be. Liam says there are “monsters” out there, but there are “good men” like Finn and Carter, and he needs them to protect his girls.

Luna keeps at it, telling Sheila that she should be able to have her relationship with Finn and Hayes. She reminds Sheila that she saved Kelly’s life, and Steffy still hates her. Luna says Steffy will never accept Sheila, just like she will never accept her. When Sheila says she would do anything to have a relationship with Finn, and that it breaks her heart not to have a relationship with him, Luna says she shouldn’t have to prove it. But Steffy is in the way, and Sheila will never win that fight. Luna says they should fight for their family, so why don’t they just eliminate Steffy? Sheila says that what she’s saying is “dangerous and reckless.” Sheila gets in her face and warns Luna to never speak about Finn’s wife like that ever again.

Sheila wants Luna to listen. She’s been where Luna is, and she knows Luna will do something she’ll regret. Luna insists that Finn wants a relationship with her, but Sheila says he doesn't. Luna says Steffy is in Sheila’s head. Sheila reminds her that Finn and Steffy are married. They made a decision that Luna has to accept, and Finn doesn’t want her. And that’s why Luna has to go.

Li says she’s concerned that Luna keeps reaching out after they made it clear that she can’t be in their lives. Li says he needs to be careful.

Sheila returns to the apartment and finds it empty. She hopes Luna took her advice and left.

Steffy is at home having coffee when she starts thinking about her conversation with Liam. The door closes and Steffy thinks it’s Liam, so she says that she's about to leave for the office. However, it’s actually Luna, who tells Steffy that she’s not going anywhere.