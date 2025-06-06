The Bold and the Beautiful recap for June 6, 2025: Bill slams the door on Luna

Luna is rejected again, twice, as Sheila tries to convince Poppy to help in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for June 6, 2025.

We wrap up the week in Malibu, where Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) are sharing salty kisses after he comes back from a swim. She says she might join him someday, and they laugh. He asks if she slept the night before, knowing she was tossing and turning, thinking about Luna.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) finds Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) in the living room and says that they had some great make-up sex. He still wishes she had filled him in because he doesn’t want her to be alone with Luna. Sheila was only trying to help, and she hopes that her granddaughter doesn’t give into her dark impulses. Deacon says she doesn’t have many people to turn to.

Luna (Lisa Yamada) opens her apartment door. It’s Bill (Don Diamont), and she thanks him for coming. She needs his help.

Steffy thought she was done losing sleep over Luna, but she’s still haunting her dreams. Finn wishes he could help, but she knows how hard it is for him to push away his daughter. And now Sheila is calling the house and calling Finn. Steffy wonders what’s going on. Steffy would rather not know.

Sheila says she’s been trying to reach out to Steffy and Finn, but there’s no response. Deacon tells her to keep trying. He has to go back to work, but she stops him and says she will never keep anything from him again. Once he’s gone, she reaches out to Poppy.

Bill got Luna’s text. She says everyone has turned their backs on her, but he promised to be there for her. She begs him not to abandon her, too.

Steffy says it’s weird that Sheila has been calling. Finn doesn’t know what to make of it. Steffy says it’s hard enough having Luna show up. Luna, she says, is getting more reckless every day. Liam walks in and thanks them again for letting him stay there. He asks how they’re doing, knowing they were talking about Luna when he came in. He asks what’s going on.

Sheila thinks back to what Luna said about Steffy being the root cause of all their problems. There’s a knock at the door, and Poppy (Romy Park) walks in, telling Sheila that she’s barely spoken to Luna in months. Sheila says she wants to warn her because Luna isn’t stable and she’s about to make some more mistakes.

Romy Park in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Luna says she can’t count on anyone, including her own mother. But she can always count on Bill, who has been there for her. She thinks back to their “secret” of her staying at the house with her ankle monitor. When Luna starts saying that she knows Finn would love her if not for Steffy, Bill shuts her down and says she’s not the victim here. He reminds her that she poisoned two men and locked Steffy in a cage. He doesn’t want her in his life, either.

She realizes that he’s turning on her, too, but he says she’s getting worked up, and he wonders if he made a mistake getting her pardon. He says she needs to leave town; Steffy and Finn don’t want her there, so she should go make a life somewhere else. He says he can’t help her anymore, saying goodbye. As soon as Bill leaves, Luna tells herself it’s because of Steffy. “Bill’s turning on me because of Steffy,” she says, going to the desk. She takes out the gun and smiles.

Steffy tries to play off Liam’s question, saying she was venting about her. He says he heard about Luna breaking in and cornering Steffy, demanding that she accept her as part of the family. Finn assures him that they have it handled and that Liam has enough to deal with, but Liam says it’s hard for him to focus on his health when all he can think about is Steffy. Liam says it’s insane that Steffy has to worry about her if not for what his father did. Finn calls it the worst decision of Bill’s life. Liam doesn’t like that they’re still worrying about Luna.

Poppy says Luna isn’t her problem anymore, but Sheila says she’s still Luna’s mother. Sheila wants to tell her what she knows. She hasn’t done anything yet, but she thinks Luna “is on the brink.” Sheila admits she has been spending time with Luna, who has been feeling unloved. Now she’s lost and confused, and mad at the world. While she’s not trying to hurt Poppy, Sheila is very concerned about Luna doing something to Steffy.

Luna walks into Il Giardino and sees Deacon there. He sees her and tells her to leave, but Luna says she’s not there to cause problems. He says Sheila told him about their meetings, and he says he doesn’t feel bad about Sheila turning her back on her because Luna killed two of his friends. Luna says he’s a “spiritual” person who forgave Sheila for her crimes, so she’s hoping Deacon can open up again and accept her so that she can have a place in their lives.

Sheila says Luna thinks Steffy is the obstacle between her and her father. Poppy says this isn’t news, asking why Sheila thinks Luna would hurt her. Sheila admits Luna asked her to help get rid of Steffy.

Steffy insists she doesn’t fear Luna. She says she and Finn are putting it behind them, and Liam doesn’t need to worry about it. Liam doesn’t believe them, so Finn admits Luna showed up the day before. Steffy explains that Luna blames her for not being able to have a relationship with Finn.

Luna asks if Deacon will take a chance with her, too, but Deacon says Sheila is his wife. Luna begs him, saying she has nowhere else to go. Deacon shows her pictures of Tom and Hollis and reminds her that she killed him. Deacon says his ability to forgive has limits. He tells her to “get the hell out of town,” adding, “No one wants you, Luna.” After he walks away, she grabs the gun in her purse.

