You can watch Happy Gilmore and Happy Gilmore 2 on Netflix, but not for long

Adam Sandler fans are in their happy place, because not only has Happy Gilmore 2 finally arrived on Netflix, but subscribers worldwide can watch both the original Happy Gilmore and the newly released sequel on the streaming service for a hilarious double feature. But time is of the essence to do so.

While Happy Gilmore 2 will be available to watch on Netflix in perpetuity as a Netflix original movie, the original Happy Gilmore is set to leave Netflix at the end of July in the US (last day to stream will be July 31, it is staying on UK Netflix). So that gives viewers in America just a week to watch both Happy Gilmore and Happy Gilmore 2 on Netflix.

For anyone who needs a reminder, Happy Gilmore follows the titular aspiring hockey player with a short fuse who discovers that he has the ability to drive a golf ball further than anyone on the pro tour. So, when his grandmother’s house is being foreclosed on, he trades in his hockey stick for golf clubs to try and win enough money to save it.

In addition to Sandler, the movie stars Julie Bowen as Happy’s love interest Virginia, Christopher McDonald as Happy’s golf rival Shooter McGavin and the late Carl Weathers as Happy’s mentor Chubbs, with iconic cameos from Bob Barker, Ben Stiller, Kevin Nealon, iconic golf announcer Verne Lundquist and golfer Lee Trevino.

Happy Gilmore 2 picks up Happy’s story years later, as he attempts to make a comeback to help his daughter achieve her dream. Bowen, McDonald, Nealon, Lundquist and Stiller are back alongside Sandler, as is original cast member Dennis Dugan, who also directed the first movie; directing duties for the sequel have passed to Kyle Newacheck (Murder Mystery).

New additions to the cast include Sunny Sandler, Bad Bunny (aka Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio), Benny Safdie, Jackie Sandler, Sadie Sandler, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Ethan Cutkosky, Philip Schneider, Conor Sherry, Hayley Joel Osment and Lavell Crawford.

There are also a host of cameos from professional golfers, including Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Nelly Korda, Nancy Lopez, John Daly and Jack Nicklaus. Other big names appearing in the movie include Travis Kelce, Eric André, Margaret Qualley, Ken Jennings, Eminem, Post Malone, Marcello Hernandez, Dan Patrick, Reggie Bush, Becky Lynch and Nikki Garcia.

Watch the trailer for Happy Gilmore 2 right here:

Happy Gilmore 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Happy Gilmore 2 is now streaming on Netflix; subscription required to watch.