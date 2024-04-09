33 best classic movies on Netflix right now

While it's easy to get caught up in all of the new movies available on Netflix, whether that be Netflix original or the latest releases coming from movie theaters, the Netflix library is also filled with classic movies. Whether it's an all-time favorite that you're eager to rewatch or a well-known title that you need to scratch off your must-watch list, Netflix has a bountiful slate of classic movies to look through. We're here to help with our own recommendations of the best classic movies on Netflix right now.

Now we should be clear about what we're talking about when we say classic movies. The best way to tell if a movie is truly a classic or not is time, so we made the call to only include movies that were 10 years or older (so nothing post-2014 made the cut). With that parameter, our list features award-winning movies, box office hits and both signature and early work of iconic stars and directors.

Find out what titles made our list of best classic movies on Netflix and why directly below.

Amadeus (1984)

Classical music turned into a classic movie as Amadeus chronicled the rivalry (though one that was heavily fictionalized) between legendary composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Tom Hulce) and his contemporary Antonio Salieri (F. Murray Abraham). The grand and operatic period piece would go on to win Best Picture at the Oscars. Even though it turns 40 in 2024, the movie's music and brilliant acting keeps it a brilliant watch today. Available: US only

American Graffiti (1973)

Before George Lucas took audiences to a galaxy far, far away, he took them out for a night on the town which was reminiscent of his formative teenage years in American Graffiti. This is the movie that put Lucas on the map, as it follows a group of high school graduates driving around their small town as they prepare for the next step of their lives in the early 1960s. A fantastic soundtrack, incredible looking cars and an appearance by a young Harrison Ford are among the highlights of this early Lucas work. Available: US only

Animal House (1978)

While there are a few elements of Animal House that don't date all that well, the movie paved the way for many of the broad comedies that we know and love today. Animal House is centered on a rambunctious frat house that is far more interested in partying than school, which puts them at odds with the dean. While the ensemble all get their laughs, John Belushi gives one of his defining performances in the movie and shows us why he was a comedy legend. Available: US only

Annie (1982)

Netflix has a few classic family movies too, perhaps none better than the original movie version of Annie. The classic story of the little red-headed orphan who wins the heart of Daddy Warbucks is utterly charming, with some all-time great musical numbers in "It's a Hard Knock Life" and "Tomorrow." And the cast is pitch-perfect, featuring Albert Finney, Carol Burnett, Tim Curry, Bernadette Peters, Ann Reinking and Aileen Quinn as Annie. Available: US only

Apollo 13 (1995)

While we're getting a movie in 2024 that tells a fictional story of the space race of the 1960s in Fly Me to the Moon, one of the numerous examples of true stories from NASA's heyday brilliantly brought to the screen is Apollo 13. What separates it from others is that it is not about a successful trip to the moon, but rather than ingenuity and determination to save three American astronauts when something goes wrong on the titular mission. Even if we know the result, it is still thrilling to watch. Available: US only

Born on the Fourth of July (1989)

Oliver Stone's Platoon may have won Best Picture, but for our money, his Born on the Fourth of July is the better of his Vietnam movies (he won Best Director for both movies). Born on the Fourth of July tells the story of Ron Kovic, a real-life soldier who was paralyzed while serving in Vietnam and would go on to be an anti-war activist. It features one of the great Tom Cruise performances of all time and is a stirring portrait of the controversial war. Available: US only

Boyz n the Hood (1991)

John Singleton made history with Boyz n the Hood, his gripping drama of teens growing up in the Crenshaw neighborhood of Los Angeles and having to deal with issues of race, violence and their prospects for the future. Not only did Singleton receive two Oscar nominations for his debut movie, but he became the first African-American and the youngest person ever (he was 24 at the time) to be nominated for Best Director. Available: US/UK

Dumb and Dumber (1994)

The comedic duo of Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels proved to be among the best in cinema history in Dumb and Dumber as Harry and Lloyd (up to you to decide which one of them deserves which moniker). Insanely quotable, Dumb and Dumber remains one of the funniest movies to come out in the last 30 years. Available: US only

Erin Brockovich (2000)

Julia Roberts was queen of the rom-coms in the 90s, but her dramatic turn as real-life legal assistant Erin Brockovich who takes on a power company poisoning a city's water supply is one of her most memorable roles. Her tough-as-nails, persistent portrayal won her an Oscar and is the backbone of the inspirational tale of the little guys getting the justice they deserve. Available: US/UK

Frances Ha (2012)

Thanks to movies like Barbie, Little Women and Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig is now one of the most recognized directors working today. But before she stepped behind the camera of 2023's box office winner, she was a queen of the independent film world. Few movies are better examples of this than Frances Ha, which she co-wrote with director Noah Baumbach, where she plays a woman in her 20s who continues to pursue her dreams even as her life is changing around her. Available: US only

The Guns of Navarone (1961)

Gregory Peck leads a team to sabotage a key German weapons base during World War II in The Guns of Navarone. Hollywood legends Peck, Anthony Quinn, David Niven, Richard Harris and more set out on the mission, which is a great example of the old-school Hollywood epics of the 1950s and 1960s. Available: US only

Happy Gilmore (1996)

Arguably Adam Sandler's most popular comedy, Happy Gilmore sees the actor portray a hockey player desperate for money who takes up golf when he discovers he can drive the ball further than anyone, while bringing many of his hockey antics along for the ride. It's a defining role for one of the biggest comedy stars of the last 30 years, along with some memorable turns from Carl Weathers and Christopher McDonald. Available: US only

The Holiday (2006)

Even though it is set during Christmas time, The Holiday is one of those movies that works year-round because Christmas takes a back seat to the budding relationships at the center of the story between Cameron Diaz and Jude Law and Kate Winslet and Jack Black. Utterly charming, The Holiday has become a beloved movie for many. Available: US/UK

The Impossible (2012)

Disaster movies have long been a genre in Hollywood, but you won't find many as truly emotional as The Impossible. Set during the devastating tsunami that hit Thailand in 2004, the movie follows a family, featuring Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor and a young Tom Holland, as they attempt to reunite. Available: US/UK

Inside Man (2006)

Spike Lee applied his impeccable directing skills to the heist movie with the excellent Inside Man. Featuring a cast that includes Denzel Washington, Clive Owen, Jodie Foster, Christopher Plummer, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Willem Dafoe, Inside Man is a taut, exhilarating ride as a bank robbery is more than it seems. If you're curious in some earlier Spike Lee movies, his 1986 movie She's Gotta Have It is also streaming on Netflix. Available: US/UK

Jurassic Park (1993)

Steven Spielberg is the king of the blockbuster movie, and one of the best of all time is definitely Jurassic Park. Spielberg and company knocked it out of the park with this one, as dinosaurs are brought back to life to be the main attraction at an amusement park before things go horribly awry. The movie offers great special effects (a mix of practical and CGI that still look incredible) and another iconic score from John Williams. Jurassic Park never fails to be an enjoyable watch. Available: US only

LA Confidential (1997)

If you love a classic crime story, there may not be a better option on Netflix right now than LA Confidential. Told in the style of a 1950s noir, this star-studded mystery centers on a Hollywood murder that involves dirty cops and escorts who look like movie stars. Ask around and you'll probably find quite a few people who believe that LA Confidential should have won Best Picture in 1997 over Titanic. Available: US only

The Land Before Time (1988)

Just before Disney became the Disney we know today with their 90s renaissance, The Land Before Time managed to earn a spot in the hearts of viewers. Many millennials still hold a soft spot for the original movie (it spawned a number of sequels that we've honestly lost count of) and can now share in the adventures of Littlefoot and his friends with children of their own. Available: US only

Leon: The Professional (1994)

Leon: The Professional focuses on a professional hitman who takes in and forms a strong connection with a 12-year-old girl after her family is murdered. Jean Reno gives the best performance of his career alongside Natalie Portman and her first-ever role, with a trademark bonkers performance from Gary Oldman. The movie has a great mixture of heart with the relationship between Reno and Portman's characters, alongside some thrilling action sequences. Available: US only

Looper (2012)

Rian Johnson may be best known these days for the Knives Out franchise and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but his 2012 sci-fi movie Looper is a great ride as well. Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars as a hitman for the mob, charged with disposing of individuals that are sent back in time. However, when his next target is his future self (played by Bruce Willis), things get complicated. Available: US only

Love & Basketball (2000)

Director Gina Prince-Bythewood has been receiving plenty of acclaim in recent years for her work on movies like The Woman King and The Old Guard (both also on Netflix right now), but her most popular and acclaimed work may still be the romance Love & Basketball. Sanaa Lathan and Omar Epps star as two lifelong friends who dream of playing professional basketball while also having an on-again/off-again relationship. Available: US only

The Matrix (1999)

One of the most revolutionary movies ever made, it's jaw-dropping watching The Matrix for the first time, as Neo (Keanu Reeves) is recruited to fight back against artificial intelligence that has enslaved humanity through a computer program known as the Matrix. Its ground-breaking special effects and action sequences draw you in, but the story is what makes The Matrix a timeless classic. Available: US only

Moneyball (2011)

Baseball and the movies have gone hand in hand since Abbott and Costello asked, "Who's on first?" But when the game began to use more analytics in real life, the story of Billy Beane, who helped drive its adoption with how he built his successful Oakland Athletics teams, was brilliantly captured in Moneyball. A great script by Aaron Sorkin and Steve Zaillian, great directing by Bennett Miller and a career-best performance by Brad Pitt make a baseball movie that barely shows any plays on the diamond truly work. Available: US/UK

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

Monty Python has made multiple movies that are among the funniest of all time, including Monty Python's Life of Brian, which is also available on Netflix right now. But for our money, none are better than Monty Python and the Holy Grail, the troupe's parody of King Arthur and medieval epics that uses coconut for horses, the Knights who say "Ni" and taunting Frenchmen to have us rolling on the floor. Available: US/UK

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Horror fans need look no further on this list than A Nightmare on Elm Street, which saw horror master Wes Craven introduce the movie world to the iconic villain Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund). Be warned, with Freddy attacking teens in their dreams, A Nightmare on Elm Street could very well cause a few sleepless nights. Available: US only

The Other Guys (2010)

Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg aren't your standard action movie heroes in this movie, they are just the other guys. But when they have the chance to tackle the biggest cases of their careers they seize the opportunity and try not to bungle it. Ferrell and Wahlberg are a great team here, with a strong blend of action and laughs that will leave everyone entertained, and is among the fan favorites for the two popular actors. Available: US/UK

Paddington (2014)

Paddington 2 may be the movie that everyone cites as their favorite, but let's not forget the utter delight that the original Paddington movie is, as we are first introduced to the polite bear and the Brown family. Throw in a fun villain turn from Nicole Kidman and Paddington deserves to be loved the same way that its sequel is. Available: US/UK

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

The chaos of Silver Linings Playbook is half of its charm, as two struggling people (played by Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper) come together with the help of Philadelphia sports, an amateur dance competition and their families. In addition to Lawrence (who won her Oscar for this movie) and Cooper, the performances from Robert De Niro, Jackie Weaver and others are what make the movie truly stand out. Available: US only

Smokey and the Bandit (1977)

Burt Reynolds is the definition of a movie star as he plays a fast-driving Bandit who takes the challenge of transporting a truck full of beer across state lines (illegal at the time), while having to deal with a fuming local sheriff (hilariously portrayed by Jackie Gleason) and picking up a runaway bride (Sally Field) along the way. It's just a fun, easy-to-watch movie. Available: US only

*Also, if you're a Sally Field fan, you might want to check out Place in the Heart on Netflix (US only)

Something's Gotta Give (2003)

Who says love is a young person's game? Not Nancy Meyers, who teamed with Diane Keaton and Jack Nicholson to tell a love story between two people in their 50s/60s. The trio was able to make a truly delightful rom-com that belongs right up there with some of the best of all time. Available: US only

The Sting (1973)

Before there was George Clooney's Ocean's 11, there was Paul Newman and Robert Redford leading a team of skilled criminals in a major heist in the Best Picture-winning movie The Sting. The two stars confirmed they were great partners on screen in this period heist movie that is as thrilling and as fun to watch as any of the genre offerings that come out these days. Available: US only

Warrior (2011)

Though it was definitely capitalizing on the ultimate fighting craze of the late 2000s/early 2010s, Warrior is not defined by the sport, as its true heart is in the family drama of two estranged brothers on a collision course inside the octagon. Tom Hardy, Joel Edgerton and Nick Nolte give some of their best performances in the movie which is as close to a modern-day Rocky as we've had in some time. Available: US only

Whiplash (2014)

Damien Chazelle earned the Oscar for Best Director with La La Land, but his breakout feature Whiplash is what heralded him as the next great director. The movie focuses on an aspiring drummer (Miles Teller) who draws the attention of an overly demanding jazz teacher, played by JK Simmons in an Oscar-winning turn. Chazelle brings the same kind of energy to his music drama that Scorsese gave to his early gangster movies like Mean Streets. Available: US/UK