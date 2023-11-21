Karate Kid movie 2024: release date, cast and everything we know about the Jackie Chan movie

The Karate Kid franchise has proved that it has staying power. First premiering in the 80s with Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita as its stars, the franchise saw a reboot in 2010 that starred Jackie Chan and currently has found new life as the Netflix show Cobra Kai. Well, all of that is coming together in a brand new Karate Kid movie arriving in 2024.

The movie does not have an official title right now, but it is set to see Macchio and Chan reprise their characters in a new story. How will that work? We're not sure yet, but it's a fun prospect. There's also one other question that needs answering, who will be the next Karate Kid?

Find out about that and other important details regarding the new Karate Kid movie right here.

Sony Pictures has already set the release date for the new Karate Kid movie: December 13, 2024. That means the movie will come out 40 years after the original The Karate Kid was released in 1984.

Karate Kid movie 2024 cast

As mentioned, both Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan are already confirmed to be reprising their Karate Kid franchise roles of Daniel LaRusso and Mr. Han for this new movie.

Macchio is most famous for playing LaRusso, not just in the original movies but also Cobra Kai. Outside of the franchise he has starred in The Outsiders, My Cousin Vinny, Ugly Betty and The Deuce.

Chan is one of the greatest action stars in movie history. He burst onto the scene with Chinese movies like Police Story, SuperCop, Rumble in the Bronx and Legend of the Drunken Master that wound up having crossover appeal in America before starring in Hollywood movies like Rush Hour, Shanghai Noon and Kung Fu Panda. His most recent role was voicing Splinter in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

It is unclear at this time if any of the other Cobra Kai season 5 cast is going to also appear in the new movie, but we do know that the titular Karate Kid is going to be a brand new character. On top of that, the movie is hosting open audition calls for the role, as Macchio and Chan detail in the video below:

Here is the link to the website with info on the Karate Kid casting call.

Karate Kid movie 2024 plot

Official plot details for the new Karate Kid movie are being kept under wraps. All we know is that the script is being written by Rob Lieber, whose previous credits include Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day and Peter Rabbit.

Whether or not the plot of Cobra Kai, which is set to end with its upcoming sixth season, is going to dovetail into the new movie at all is anyone's guess at this time.

Karate Kid movie 2024 trailer

There is no trailer for the new Karate Kid movie at this time. When one is released we'll add it here.

Karate Kid movie 2024 director

Directing the new Karate Kid movie is Jonathan Entwistle, who is making his feature movie directing debut with the project. Entwistle's previous credits come from the world of TV, where he has directed episodes of The End of the F***ing World, Vanity Fair, I Am Not Okay With This and Hello Tomorrow!