'The Book of Boba Fett' — release month confirmed, cast, and all you need to know

The Book of Boba Fett is another of the Star Wars spin-offs coming exclusively to Disney+, like the Obi-Wan Kenobi mini-series that entered production earlier this year or the animated series, The Bad Batch.

As teased in an end-credits sequence from the finale of The Mandalorian Season 2, Boba Fett will be back in this brand new series. Set within the timeline of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett will properly reintroduce the legendary bounty hunter to the Star Wars universe once again.

Heres everything we know about The Book of Boba Fett so far...

The Book of Boba Fett wrapped production back in June, and is scheduled to arrive exclusively on Disney+ in December 2021.

The Book of Boba Fett, a new Original Series, starring Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen and executive produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez, set within the timeline of The Mandalorian, is coming to @DisneyPlus Dec. 2021. pic.twitter.com/CuafTOa0fKDecember 21, 2020 See more

The Book of Boba Fett cast

So far, there's only been two names confirmed for the show. Temuera Morrison will reprise his role as the titular bounty hunter, Boba Fett.

Ming-Na Wen will return as Fennec Shand, an elite mercenary and assassin who teamed up with Fett during the second season of The Mandalorian.

The Book of Boba Fett plot

Disney has kept the plot of The Book of Boba Fett under wraps so far. Temuera himself has hinted that the series will delve into Boba Fett's past life before he tumbled unceremoniously into the Sarlacc pit in Return of the Jedi.

A report in Collider suggested that this new series should be considered "The Mandalorian Series 2.5", so it seems likely that The Book of Boba Fett will likely follow straight on from the end credits sequence at the end of Season 2.

(L-R) Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) in The Mandalorian Season 2. (Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

If you don't remember what happened in that scene, Boba Fett returned to Tatooine with Fennec Shand after helping Din Djarin to rescue Grogu (Baby Yoda) from Imperial warlord Moff Gideon (played by Giancarlo Esposito). The pair had arrived at Jabba the Hutt's palace on Tatooine with Fennec Shand in tow. There, he confronted and shot crime lord Bib Fortuna, who had taken over control of Jabba the Hutt's criminal operations after Jabba was choked to death by Princess Leia.

Boba Fett then pushed Bib Fortuna's body off the throne and claimed it for himself, with Fennec by his side. Whether the show will pick up after this point is still unconfirmed, but we hope to see more of Star Wars' criminal underbelly when the show airs this winter!

Who directed The Book of Boba Fett?

The upcoming series has five confirmed directors on board. Robert Rodriguez was brought in to direct several episodes of the series alongside The Mandalorian directors Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Favreau, Filoni and Rodriguez are also signed on as executive producers.

The Book of Boba Fett trailer

Disney has not yet released a trailer for the upcoming Star Wars spin-off, but we'll be sure to include it here as and when one arrives!