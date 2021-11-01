‘The Book of Boba Fett’ trailer has Boba shedding the bounty hunter label

The much anticipated first footage from The Book of Boba Fett has been released by Disney Plus, and right away we see how this series is going to be different, as the popular Star Wars character is shedding the bounty hunter label for something new — crime boss.

Fans were first made aware of The Book of Boba Fett as a first end-credit scene of the season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, where Boba (Temeura Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) returned to Jabba the Hutt’s palace on Tatooine to stake a claim to the throne where the infamous slug gangster used to sit, seeking to rule the planet’s crime syndicate.

That’s about all the official plot information we have right now, as any bit of info has trickled out slowly since that end-credit sequence. What we definitely know is that The Book of Boba Fett is that this is something separate from The Mandalorian (so not The Mandalorian season 3) and it is premiering exclusively on Disney Plus on Dec. 29. Though Disney Plus has not shared its official release strategy for the series, the streamer’s practice to date has been to release a new episode weekly on Wednesdays.

Morrison and Shand are also the only two confirmed cast members for the show. The trailer doesn’t offer any hints either on who else might pop up, as all the other characters we see are aliens in full make-up.

As for the trailer itself, it sees Boba and Fennec attempting to bring Jabba’s former crime syndicate under their leadership, aiming to bring everyone into the fold with respect, not fear. Though we’ll see how that all goes when they are forced to draw blasters. Watch the full trailer for The Book of Boba Fett below.

Disney Plus is going all in with Star Wars. In addition to The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, Disney Plus already has the animated series The Bad Batch and Star Wars: Visions, is producing original series on Obi-Wan, Ashoka Tano, Lando Calrissian and ones title The Acolyte and A Droid Story.

To watch The Book of Boba Fett or any of the Star Wars original content that Disney Plus is offering, you need a subscription to the streaming service. Consumers can sign up for the standalone Disney Plus service at $7.99 per month ($79.99 for a full year) or they can bundle Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus for a single monthly fee of $13.99.