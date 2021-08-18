‘Star Wars: Visions’: Episodes, cast and everything else we know about the Disney Plus series

Another entry in the Star Wars franchise is coming down the pipe to Disney Plus, as the streamer has revealed details for a new animated series, Star Wars: Visions. Done in various anime styles, Star Wars: Visions is an anthology series that will tell brand new stories from a galaxy far, far away.

Lucasfilm partnered with seven Japanese anime studios for Star Wars: Visions, bringing their unique style and vision to the Star Wars universe, James Waugh, executive producer and Lucasfilm vice president, Franchise Content & Strategy, explained.

“Their stories showcase the full spectrum of bold storytelling found across Japanese animation; each told with a freshness and voice that expands our understanding of what a Star Wars story can be, and celebrates a galaxy that has been such an inspiration to so many visionary storytellers,” Waugh said.

Here is everything that we know about Star Wars: Visions.

How many episodes will ‘Star Wars: Visions’ be?

In a press release, Disney revealed the titles for nine episodes of Star Wars: Visions. No plot details were shared about any of the episodes. In addition, as an anthology series, the episodes will serve as standalone stories and are not likely to be part of a larger overall plot.

Here are the titles for Stars Wars: Visions episodes:

“The Duel”

“Tatooine Rhapsody”

“The Twins”

“The Village Bride”

“The Ninth Jedi”

“T0-B1”

“The Elder”

“Lop & Ocho”

“Akakiri”

Who is in the ‘Star Wars: Vision’ cast?

Disney Plus is doing something cool with Star Wars: Visions. Since the series is based on classic Japanese anime, it has been announced that the series will be available in both Japanese (with English subtitles) and English. As such, there will be an English-language voice cast and a Japanese voice cast.

For the English-language cast, there are plenty of recognizable names: Lucy Liu, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Temuera Morrison, Neil Patrick Harris, Allison Brie, Simu Liu, Kyle Chandler, David Harbour, James Wong, Henry Golding and George Takei.

Here is the full English-language cast, what episode they will appear in and their character:

“The Duel”: Brian Tee (Ronin), Lucy Liu (Bandit Leader), Jaden Waldman (Village Chief)

“Tatooine Rhapsody”: Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Jay), Bobby Moynihan (Geezer), Temuera Morrison (Boba Fett), Shelby Young (K-344), Marc Thompson (Lan)

“The Twins”: Neil Patrick Harris (Karre), Allison Brie (Am), Jonathan Lipow (B-20N)

“The Village Bride”: Karen Fukuhara (F), Nichole Sakura (Haru), Christopher Sean (Asu), Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (Valco), Andrew Kishino (Izuma), Stephanie Sheh (Saku)

“The Ninth Jedi”: Kimiko Glenn (Kara), Andrew Kishino (Juro), Simu Liu (Zhima), Masi Oka (Ethan), Greg Chun (Roden), Neil Kaplan (Narrator), Michael Sinterniklaas (Hen Jin)

“T0-B1”: Jaden Waldman (T0-B1), Kyle Chandler (Mitaka)

“The Elder”: David Harbour (Tajin), Jordan Fisher (Dan), James Hong (The Elder)

“Lop & Ocho”: Anna Cathcart (Lop), Hiromi Dames (Ocho), Paul Nakauchi (Yasaburo), Kyle McCarley (Imperial Officer)

“Akakiri”: Henry Golding (Tsubaki), Jamie Chung (Misa), George Takei (Senshuu), Keone Young (Kamahachi), Lorraine Toussaint (Masago)

And here is the Japanese voice cast:

“The Duel”: Masaki Terasoma (Ronin), Akeno Watanabe (Bandit Leader), Yūko Sanpei (VillageChief)

“Tatooine Rhapsody”: Hiroyuki Yoshino (Jay), Kōusuke Goto (Geezer), Akio Kaneda (Boba Fett), Masayo Fujita (K-344), Anri Katsu (Lan)

“The Twins”: Junya Enoki (Karre), Ryoko Shiraishi (Am), Tokuyoshi Kawashima (B-20N)

“The Village Bride”: Asami Seto (F), Megumi Han (Haru), Yūma Uchida (Asu), Takaya Kamikawa(Vaan), Yoshimitsu Shimoyama (Izuma), Mariya Ise (Saku)

“The Ninth Jedi”: Chinatsu Akasaki (Kara), Chō (Juro), Shinichiro Miki (Zhima), Hiromu Mineta (Ethan), Kazuya Nakai (Roden), Akio Ōtsuka, (Narrator), Daisuke Hirakawa (Hen Jin)

“T0-B1”: Masako Nozawa (T0-B1), Tsutomu Isobe (Mitaka)

“The Elder”: Takaya Hashi (Tajin), Kenichi Ogata (The Elder), Yuichi Nakamura (Dan)

“Lop & Ocho”: Seiran Kobayashi (Lop), Risa Shimizu (Ocho), Tadahisa Fujimura (Yasaburo), Taisuke Nakano (Imperial Officer)

“Akakiri”: Yū Miyazaki (Tsubaki), Lynn (Misa), Chō (Senshuu), Wataru Takagi (Kamahachi),Yukari Nozawa (Masago)

Disney Plus has set a Sept. 22 debut for Star Wars: Visions on the streaming platform. All nine episodes will be available at the same time.

This will help fill the Star Wars gap that Disney Plus will have for a bit. The Bad Batch just recently wrapped up its first season and The Book of Boba Fett isn’t expected until December 2021. So even though all episodes of Star Wars: Visions will be available for your bingeing pleasure, it may be wise to space out your viewing schedule so you can minimize the window between Star Wars content as much as possible.

You will of course need a Disney Plus subscription to watch Star Wars: Visions when it comes out. Disney Plus is priced at $7.99 per month, or $79.99 for a year. Disney also has its streaming bundle, which includes Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus for the single monthly price of $13.99.

Is there a ‘Star Wars: Visions’ trailer?

Just as there are two voice casts for Star Wars: Visions, there are two trailers. The actual footage isn’t any different, it’s just that one of them is the English-language version and the other trailer is in Japanese. You can watch either, or both, below.

How does ‘Star Wars: Visions’ connect to other Star Wars titles?

At this point it’s unclear as to whether or not there will be any significant connections between the stories presented in Star Wars: Visions and other canon series. As an anthology series, each episode will tell its own story, but it’s not inconceivable that a familiar character were to show up. The episode titles revealed that we're heading back to Tatooine, the franchise’s most recognizable setting.

One piece of connective tissue that we do know is that the character Ronin, who is set to appear in the episode “The Duel,” is the inspiration for a new book, Star Wars Visions: Ronin, set to come out in October.

What other Star Wars shows does Disney Plus have?

We already talked about The Bad Batch (renewed for season two) and The Book of Boba Fett, but there is plenty of Star Wars content currently in the works to satisfy fans. We know that we’re getting Disney Plus Original series based on popular characters Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ashoka, Cassian Andor and Lando Calrissian, as well as new series The Rangers of the New Republic, The Acolyte and A Droid Story. There’s also going to be another LEGO Star Wars holiday special, this time for Halloween.

Of course, there is also The Mandalorian, the flagship Disney Plus Star Wars series. Unfortunately, we have no information as of yet as to when the third season of The Mandalorian will return.