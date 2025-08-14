TV tonight: our highlights for Friday, August 15, including a new series of Chris Hemsworth's show, Limitless

Here's our TV tonight picks for Friday, August 15 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...

Limitless: Live Better Now, Disney Plus

He may play an immortal god on the big screen, but actor Chris Hemsworth encounters fear and pain just like the rest of us. Having pushed his body and mind to the limits while striving to live a longer, healthier life, he’s now back for more with a second series. This time around, he’s investigating brainpower, risk and pain, kicking off by learning a new skill in the hope of supercharging his brain. After Chris is advised to try a musical instrument, his pal Ed Sheeran gives him two months to learn the drums in order to accompany him during his tour. Trouble is, Chris has no musical talent…

Whitstable Pearl, U&Drama, 9 pm

Vicki Michelle, best known for playing waitress Yvette in 1980s comedy ’Allo ’Allo!, is a guest star in the coastal crime drama tonight. She plays Patti in a storyline that involves ex-con Phil Nevin (Dave Johns), who turns up at the Whitstable Pearl having served 30 years for murdering his wife. But Phil is adamant that he’s innocent, and soon new evidence is uncovered that challenges the original verdict. But is there more going on than meets the eye?

Mrs Brown’s Boys, BBC1, 9.30pm

There’s an escaped snake, some road rage for Winnie (Eilish O’Carroll) and an accident involving Agnes (Brendan O’Carroll) in this week’s penultimate episode of the current series, which is packed with plenty of lewd humour. Winnie causes chaos when she decides it’s high time she passed her driving test, leaving everyone fearing for their lives. But when the snake Birdie is pet-sitting vanishes, it causes a mishap that leaves Mammy’s life hanging in the balance. Look out for Shobu Kapoor (who played Gita in EastEnders), guest-starring as hospital consultant Professor Murphy, who’s tasked with delivering bad news to the stricken Brown family…

Lost in the Desert… With Nick Knowles, 5, 9 pm

Presenter Nick Knowles tries his hand at Genghis Khan-style horseback archery and hunts for dinosaur fossils in his latest intrepid travelogue, this time across Mongolia’s Gobi Desert. He visits the Namnaa horse archery academy, which is dedicated to honing ancient horseback archery skills. Later, he has a go at playing the traditional horse-headed fiddle and fulfils a childhood dream when he hunts for dinosaur fossils at one of the largest fossil beds in the world. And if that weren’t enough, he also spends a night camping out in the barren desert, one of the most desolate places on Earth.