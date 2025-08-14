TV tonight: our highlights for Friday, August 15, including a new series of Chris Hemsworth's show, Limitless
We also have new episodes of Whitstable Pearl and Mrs Brown's Boys to enjoy.
Here's our TV tonight picks for Friday, August 15 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...
Limitless: Live Better Now, Disney Plus
He may play an immortal god on the big screen, but actor Chris Hemsworth encounters fear and pain just like the rest of us. Having pushed his body and mind to the limits while striving to live a longer, healthier life, he’s now back for more with a second series. This time around, he’s investigating brainpower, risk and pain, kicking off by learning a new skill in the hope of supercharging his brain. After Chris is advised to try a musical instrument, his pal Ed Sheeran gives him two months to learn the drums in order to accompany him during his tour. Trouble is, Chris has no musical talent…
Whitstable Pearl, U&Drama, 9 pm
Vicki Michelle, best known for playing waitress Yvette in 1980s comedy ’Allo ’Allo!, is a guest star in the coastal crime drama tonight. She plays Patti in a storyline that involves ex-con Phil Nevin (Dave Johns), who turns up at the Whitstable Pearl having served 30 years for murdering his wife. But Phil is adamant that he’s innocent, and soon new evidence is uncovered that challenges the original verdict. But is there more going on than meets the eye?
Mrs Brown’s Boys, BBC1, 9.30pm
There’s an escaped snake, some road rage for Winnie (Eilish O’Carroll) and an accident involving Agnes (Brendan O’Carroll) in this week’s penultimate episode of the current series, which is packed with plenty of lewd humour. Winnie causes chaos when she decides it’s high time she passed her driving test, leaving everyone fearing for their lives. But when the snake Birdie is pet-sitting vanishes, it causes a mishap that leaves Mammy’s life hanging in the balance. Look out for Shobu Kapoor (who played Gita in EastEnders), guest-starring as hospital consultant Professor Murphy, who’s tasked with delivering bad news to the stricken Brown family…
Lost in the Desert… With Nick Knowles, 5, 9 pm
Presenter Nick Knowles tries his hand at Genghis Khan-style horseback archery and hunts for dinosaur fossils in his latest intrepid travelogue, this time across Mongolia’s Gobi Desert. He visits the Namnaa horse archery academy, which is dedicated to honing ancient horseback archery skills. Later, he has a go at playing the traditional horse-headed fiddle and fulfils a childhood dream when he hunts for dinosaur fossils at one of the largest fossil beds in the world. And if that weren’t enough, he also spends a night camping out in the barren desert, one of the most desolate places on Earth.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.