5 must-watch new streaming shows coming in August 2025 to add to your watch list

There's a lot of new TV coming out each month, and it can be easy to miss big new releases because the algorithm has decided that you only want to watch random reality shows, multi-cam sitcoms with endless seasons, or foreign-language crime dramas you've never heard of.

To help you find something to watch in August, I've looked through the shows coming to the best streaming services to highlight the five biggest ones. You can add these to your watch list or calendar so you can stream them when they come out.

These picks are all brand-new ones, with no sequel seasons, so anyone can watch them (though some are part of existing franchises). They straddle a few different streaming services, so whatever you subscribe to, there will be something for you.

Honorable mentions: returning shows

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Before we look at these brand-new shows, let's glance at some of the returning shows this month.

Netflix has Wednesday season 2 coming on Wednesday, August 6, while Prime Video has Sausage Party: Foodtopia season 2 on Wednesday, August 13 and Upload season 4 on Monday, August 25.

Over on Apple TV Plus there's Platonic season 2 which premieres on Wednesday, August 6 and Invasion season 3 starting on Friday, August 22. Then there's also Peacemaker season 2 which comes to Max on that same day.

Chief of War

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Our first show of August comes on its first day. Chief of War premieres on Friday, August 1 with two episodes, and new ones arrive weekly. They'll all air on Apple TV Plus.

The show is inspired by the true story of the colonization of Hawai'i in the late 18th century, and the response by islanders.

In particular the series focuses on a legendary warrior who returns to his homeland to protect it from these invaders, and to present an effective defense he'll need to unite several warring tribes and convince them to worth together.

Jason Momoa stars, and he also co-created and co-wrote the show. He's joined on screen by Star Wars' Temuera Morrison, Sunshine's Cliff Curtis and The Night Agent's Luciane Buchanan, as well as plenty of new stars from the country where it takes place.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood

(Image credit: Starz)

The biggest stretch of my definition of a "new" show is Outlander: Blood of My Blood. It's technically a brand-new series, but it's actually a prequel to the long-running drama Outlander.

Episodes release in the US every Friday, from Friday, August 8, on the streaming service Starz, and one day later in the UK on MGM Plus.

Set before the events of Outlander, Blood of My Blood is about the parents of both of the main show's characters.

That means it follows two love stories: one in 18th-century Scotland and one during World War One in England.

Harriet Slater, Jamie Roy, Hermione Corfield and Jeremy Irvine star.

Alien: Earth

(Image credit: FX)

As you can almost definitely tell, Alien: Earth is a new installment in the popular sci-fi horror franchise, although it's a brand-new series as it doesn't follow anything.

The show airs on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus everywhere else; episodes air weekly after a two-episode premiere on Tuesday, August 12 (that's in the US, but it's a day later elsewhere).

Another thing you can tell about Alien: Earth from the name is that it takes the classic Alien premise but sees events play out on our own planet.

An actual plot is yet to be revealed, beyond it following the crash of a space research vessel onto Earth, and its cargo escapes. The ensemble cast includes Timothy Olyphant, Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, Lily Newward, and many more faces you may recognize.

Butterfly

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Prime Video's bread and butter is spy thrillers, and it's got a brand-new one this month in the form of Butterfly. All episodes of the show hit Amazon's streamer on Wednesday, August 13.

Butterfly stars Lost and Hawaii Five-0's Daniel Dae Kim as a former US spy who flees his old life and moves to South Korea.

However his new life is thrown into disarray when a mysterious spy agency takes him in their sights and sends a murderous young agent to take him out.

Reina Hardesty, Piper Perabo and Louis Landau join Kim in the cast.

Hostage

(Image credit: Netflix)

If you've been wondering where Netflix is on this list, then your patience has paid off: Hostage is a new thriller miniseries that releases with all episodes on Thursday, August 21.

Hostage is set in the UK and it's about a kidnapping plot that begins when, during a visit of the French President to Britain, the British Prime Minister's husband is taken.

These two political equals become rivals as they try to handle the ensuing plots and blackmails, to keep their political careers and lives together.

Hostage stars Coronation Street alum Suranne Jones and Before Sunrise trilogy star Julie Delpy as the two leads with the cast also including Ashley Thomas, Lucian Msamati and Corey Mylchreest.