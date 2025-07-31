The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Sheila turns to Finn for help?

Thus far, Sheila has been keeping up her end of the bargain on The Bold and the Beautiful. She’s staying away from Finn, Steffy and their family in an attempt to prove she's changed. But as questions about Luna’s death pile up, will Sheila turn to Finn for help?

Something isn’t adding up about Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) death and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) knows it.

Sheila was startled when Li (Naomi Matsuda) showed up at Il Giardino after Luna’s death. The bitter enemies haven’t had a civil conversation in recent memory, so Li’s presence caught Sheila off guard and led her to think that they were bonding, ever so slightly, over the loss of their granddaughter.

However, in the July 30 episode Li shows up to pick up her lunch and Sheila once again gets the cold shoulder. Li not only buried Luna without letting anyone see her, and now she’s back to being cold and callous toward Sheila? It’s not making any sense.

We think Sheila will visit Finn (Tanner Novlan) and see if he has any ideas about what’s going on with Li. It’s at that point that Sheila will learn that Li has taken a leave of absence from the hospital and all of a sudden things will simultaneously make more, and less, sense.

Sheila knows that Li once kept Finn away from prying eyes after he’d been shot. Nevermind, of course, that Sheila was the one who shot her own son. Sheila also knows that Li loves her work, so taking a leave of absence makes no sense at all. And if Finn’s in the dark about Luna and his mother’s sudden shift in behavior, then it’s going to point to something strange going on.

If anyone in the world could draw conclusions about strange happenings, it’s Sheila. Sheila, after all, has done just about everything from shooting family members to cutting off her own toe, and the fact that no one saw Luna’s body is going to raise all kinds of alarm bells for former nurse Sheila.

At this point, Sheila is the only person who cares enough about Luna to ask questions, and we’re willing to bet that after getting some important insight from Finn, Sheila will start putting pieces together very quickly about what really happened to her granddaughter.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.