The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Sheila scheming to get Bill back in Luna's life?

If there’s one thing we know about Sheila Carter on The Bold and the Beautiful, it’s that she is always thinking ahead. We think she knows Luna’s attempts to get Finn back in her life won’t work and she’s trying to lure Bill back to Luna by preying on his paternal instincts.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) never stops thinking about the future. As soon as Luna (Lisa Yamada) told her that Finn (Tanner Novlan) isn’t budging when it comes to having a relationship with his daughter, Sheila seemed to see the writing on the wall while Luna remained intent on continuing to chip away at his resolve.

After going down this road before with Finn and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Sheila knows that once her son sets his mind to something, it isn’t likely to change. If he’s not warmly welcoming Luna into his life with open arms now, it’s not likely to happen any time soon, if at all.

So when Sheila spotted Liam (Scott Clifton) and Bill (Don Diamont) at Il Giardino, it was the perfect opportunity to plant a few seeds in Bill’s brain. Only we think Sheila took a two-pronged approach. She knows full well that Bill doesn’t like her, so thanking him for helping Luna no doubt grated his nerves as much as she hoped. She also appealed to his paternal instincts by praising him for looking out for Luna as a father figure and helping to get her out of prison.

In that moment, Sheila laid the groundwork for a possible reunion between Luna and Bill in case Luna’s attempts at having a breakthrough with Finn don’t work out. In her mind, we think Sheila knows that by thanking Bill for giving her a granddaughter, it will spur Bill to get back in Luna’s life if only to keep her away from Sheila (not that Bill could actually keep her away, of course), and she also knows that Bill truly wanted Luna to be his daughter, so she’s banking on his feelings for her to still be present.

Either way, Sheila knows that Luna probably won’t get Finn into her life, but there’s still a chance that she can get back into Bill’s life and having Bill Spencer on her side, especially before he learns that Luna is trying to rope Will (Crew Morrow) into her life, is a good thing.

