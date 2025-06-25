The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Sheila sees through Will's plan, but will she stop him?
It wasn't so long ago that Bill and Sheila were engaged in a similar situation as Will and Luna.
Luna might think that Will has feelings for her on The Bold and the Beautiful, but this scenario might seem way too familiar for Sheila. The question is, will she stop it?
Will Spencer (Crew Morrow) wants to have Luna (Lisa Yamada) locked up for good, and he’s willing to put himself in danger to make it happen. They need to catch her red-handed, confessing to her plan to eliminate Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) so that she can pursue a relationship with her father, Finn (Tanner Novlan).
The plan is for Will to wear a wire and get Luna to confess, with Luna thinking Will broke up with Electra (Laneya Grace) and is ready to be with her.
Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) happened to be at Luna’s apartment when Will called her during the June 24 episode, and there was no missing the pensive expression on her face after hearing that Will changed his mind about Electra and decided it was Luna that he wants.
Two years ago, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) wanted to put Sheila back in jail so he pretended to be in a full-blown relationship with her in order to obtain her confession. The FBI was listening in, and as soon as she admitted to her crimes she was taken to jail. She had no idea Bill didn’t actually love her and instead had set her up. (The sentence didn’t hold, however, because of how Bill obtained her confession and Sheila was subsequently released)
Luna has no idea about Bill’s history with Sheila (as far as we know) and she’s been pursuing Will for so long that she’s not paying any attention to the tryst being a trap. Sheila, however, seems to be drawing parallels between what she experienced and what her granddaughter might be getting into.
The big question, though, is whether Sheila will warn Luna about what could happen or not. Sheila was hoping Luna would read the writing on the wall and leave Los Angeles before she does something to hurt Steffy, but Luna keeps insisting she’s not going to hurt anyone despite being a stalker and not usually listening when people tell her no. Believing that Will wants her will only keep her in town longer, which is not a good thing for Sheila’s son and his wife. (Sheila might not like Steffy, but she knows that hurting Steffy will only hurt Finn)
We have no doubt that Sheila knows what Will is up to and we’re willing to bet that she’s not going to stop him only because she knows that Luna is dangerous and the longer she’s free, the more likely it is that she can hurt someone Sheila loves.
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.
