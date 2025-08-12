Netflix adds spiritual successor to smash hit Korean show you all binged

Fans of one of the best Netflix shows from 2023 who want more are going to have their wishes fulfilled this week, albeit with a slightly different series.

A new series called Final Draft hit Netflix today [Tuesday, August 12], and it's a Japanese competition show. It puts together 25 former athletes whose careers ended for various reasons, and pushes them through a series of trials in hopes of winning ¥30 million (around $200,000).

Sound familiar? That's a very similar premise to Physical: 100, which released in 2023 and saw a second season in 2024. This show was a Korean one which involved 100 contestants, and not just former athletes, but the gist is the same: a series of competitive trials sit between competitors and a sum totally around $200,000).

Physical: 100 was a smash hit, becoming one of the biggest non-English shows for several weeks after its release and garnering respect for challenging stereotypes about race and gender.

A third series of Physical: 100 is on the way which is set to broaden the scope from Korean competitors to entries from across Asia, and is being called Physical - Asia as a result. A US version is in the works too, because this is Netflix and everything big in Korea needs an American version apparently (you can actually apply to it here), as is a European one.

(Image credit: Netflix)

But back to Final Draft; this will probably be a more personal show than Physical: 100 by cutting the competitor list to just a quarter. There's also a redemption element, with the athletes all trying to reclaim their past careers (though sadly not all will succeed).

Promotional images show lots of gym-based challenges but also one which seems to show two people pushing a giant ball, and long hikes in snowy conditions. So don't expect to stay in the Squid Game-looking studio of the picture at the top.

Another important distinction between Final Draft and Physical: 100 is that all episodes of the new series will land at once, not weekly, so you won't need to wait to binge them. You can see them right now!

Final Draft is now on Netflix.