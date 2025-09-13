New on Netflix Sept 13-19: 7 must-watch releases according to our expert

Want to watch something new on Netflix this week? If so, you're in the right place, because I'm going to find you your next movie night fodder or must-watch binge series.

As What to Watch's streaming editor, it's my job to keep tabs on all the new releases across streaming services, including Netflix, and since so much comes to Netflix each week I create a curated list to help you follow the must-watch new releases.

This week my list covers all new Netflix Originals between Saturday, September 13 and Friday, September 19, both inclusive.

We begin the week with a few documentary and competition entries before moving to fiction later in the week.

So let's find you something to watch on Netflix this week.

Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford live boxing match

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix continues its quest to become a live sports broadcaster with Canelo vs Crawford, which streams live from Saturday, September 13 at 5:30pm ET/2.30 pm PT/10.30 pm UK and is expected to be available on demand the day after.

There will be four fights in the main event and another six in the prelims, headlined by the main showdown between the Mexican and American fighters. The streamer expects the full show to last just shy of 5 hours with the main card beginning at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT/2 am UK on Sunday, September 14.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Live streamed on Saturday, September 13

Rebel Royals: An Unlikely Love Story

(Image credit: Netflix)

The only documentary movie hitting Netflix this week is Rebel Royals: An Unlikely Love Story, which was directed by Tiger King’s Rebecca Chaiklin and produced by Frye’s Chris Smith.

Rebel Royals looks at the romance and marriage between Märtha Louise, the daughter of Norway’s king, and Durek Verrett, an "alternative therapist". The existence of the doc has proven a scandal in Norway, where many criticize the royals’ use of a Netflix film to bolster their reputation and their cutting out local press from the royal wedding in favor of Netflix production crews.

Releases on Tuesday, September 14

Next Gen Chef

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix’s next cooking show looks even more competitive than past ones, so don’t go expecting Nailed It! With Next Gen Chef.

The series is based within the Culinary Institute of America, a lesser-known CIA, and sees 21 young chefs go through a battery of tests in order to see who’s the next top chef. TV presenter Olivia Culpo, TV chef. Kelsey Barnard Clark and CIA alum Carlton McCoy host.

Releases on Wednesday, September 17

Matchroom: The Greatest Showmen

(Image credit: Netflix)

Our final documentary before we move over to fiction is Matchroom: The Greatest Showmen, which Netflix is billing as a sports docuseries but is more about sporting promoters.

Matchroom is about Barry and Eddie Hearn, a father and son who run a sports promotion company of the same name which runs boxing, darts and snooker competition. We follow the son, Eddie, as he tries to keep the company going all from their Essex base.

Releases on Wednesday, September 17

Black Rabbit

(Image credit: Netflix)

Perhaps the biggest new series of the week is Black Rabbit, which could be Netflix’s take on The Bear. It stars Jason Bateman and Jude Law with Amaka Okafor, Troy Kotsur and Cleopatra Coleman in the cast too.

Black Rabbit is about a restauranteur in New York City (Law) whose estranged brother (Bateman) returns to list life. This troubled sibling quickly drags his brother down to his level and into the city’s criminal underworld, which threatens to destroy the restaurant and their newfound bond.

Releases on Thursday, September 18

Platonic: Blue Moon Hotel

(Image credit: Netflix)

Another hospitality-based story now, but one which is a little more light-hearted. Platonic: Blue Moon Hotel (which Netflix sometimes refers to simply as Platonic, but presumably added the rest to differentiate it from the Apple TV Plus series) is a Turkish romantic comedy series.

The story centres on a mother-daughter-daughter trio whose boutique hotel is popular with the rich and successful. When a businessman sets his sights on buying the establishment he books a stay there, and both daughters promptly fall in love with him. Cue conflict as they vie for the man’s affection.

Releases on Thursday, September 18

Billionaires’ Bunker

(Image credit: Netflix)

We end the week with a thriller series from Spain… or from underneath Spain, as the very title makes clear.

Billionaires’ Bunker is about a luxury underground refuge, designed to protect its inhabitants from catastrophe. Two families get trapped in it and conflicts quickly emerge, and they have to team up or take each other down as their secrets come out.