Netflix adds new anime which is your next genre-bending obsession — and I'm hugely excited

Horror and slice of life are two anime genres that don't often meet, but the new Netflix series The Summer Hikaru Died — released today on Netflix (Saturday, July 5) — makes a strong case for them being such a perfect blend that you'll wonder why they haven’t always gone together.

Based on the manga of the same name by writer and illustrator, Mokumokuren, The Summer Hikaru Died combines elements of body horror and body-swap comedies and explores the friendship between Yoshiki (voiced by Chiaki Kobayashi) and the titular Hikaru (voiced by Shuichiro Umeda).

Following a solo hiking accident, Hikaru tragically dies from his injuries. However, much to Yoshiki’s bemusement, Hikaru later returns from his adventure unscathed — but there is something different about him. This Hikaru looks like the real one, and has all the same memories Yoshiki’s lost friend had, but there is a darkness in him that might just be impossible to contain.

So why am I particularly excited for this series? Well, the manga has already garnered a pretty impressive critical reaction, earning nominations at the American Manga Awards in 2024 and 2025. Based on this and the reactions from fans of the manga, there is plenty to be excited about in The Summer Hikaru Died. Fans and reviewers rave about the relatable characters in particular — the friendship between Yoshiki and Hikaru has an unignorable queer subtext that readers loved, even though their relationship is never explicitly said to be romantic.

While the full-color art style of the anime series differs from the stark black-and-white of the manga serial, early glimpses in the trailer show that the unique art style will still effectively translate from page to screen. This is particularly evident in the beautiful patterns used to show Hikaru’s metamorphosis into something otherworldly. Speaking to An An, creator Mokumokuren talked about his influences, saying, "I feel like I'm influenced by the works of directors such as Koji Shiraishi and Guillermo del Toro, as well as stylish horror movies from overseas."

In a series that deals with a character who has seemingly been reincarnated from the dead, you can expect a little weirdness in The Summer Hikaru Died, but there is a subtlety to the strangeness that means it is one you’ll want to keep both eyes on — and possibly return to for repeat watches. It toys with the psychological idea of the “uncanny valley” — something that looks real, but there is also something just a little … off. Not only is this something that is evident in Hikaru’s character, but it is woven through the immersive soundscape. The sounds of the cicada insects are lifelike, but not quite, and the sound of the wind could just be the wind, but it could also be whispers of something more sinister.

Expect twists and turns as The Summer Hikaru Died explores grief, love, acceptance, and what it means to be human … plus the pitfalls of being a teenage boy whose best friend just turned into some kind of mythical entity.

