'I'm genuinely excited about the year we've got ahead': Emmerdale star Ryan Hawley teases Robert's future
Ryan Hawley is excited about what's to come for Emmerdale in the year ahead.
Emmerdale favourite Ryan Hawley has shared his excitement about what's to come on the soap, including his character Robert Sugden's story arc and the upcoming Coronation Street and Emmerdale crossover episode.
After gate-crashing his ex-husband Aaron Dingle's (Danny Miller) wedding to his half-brother John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth), Robert has already found himself at odds with the residents upon his return from a six-year prison stint.
In just a few months, Robert has managed to steal from Ross Barton (Michael Parr) and Mackenzie Boyd’s (Lawrence Robb) weed farm, nearly betray his family legacy, and attack John.
However, the village are oblivious to the fact that the real villain is Robert's twisted sibling John.
Robert's warnings about John have fallen on deaf ears, with the killer medic manipulating everyone with his 'heroic' deeds and turning people against Robert. But in upcoming scenes, John's efforts to ostracise his brother backfire as Aaron and Robert give in to passion.
Talking to What To Watch and other press, Ryan revealed how excited he was for the year ahead and what's to come for Robert's story. Will he manage to expose John for who he really is?
He said: "I'm genuinely excited about the year that we've got ahead. I think the show's in a great place at the moment. I think, the next year, the story arc that I've been told I'm really interested in and really excited about."
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Ryan also praised the Coronation Street and Emmerdale crossover episode, which is set to air in January 2026.
For the first time in British soap history, the one-off special episode will see characters from both soaps come together in a celebration of the soap genre. According to the ITV announcement, an "ambitious stunt" will be involved to mark the occasion, which will have "everlasting consequences for everyone involved."
Ryan shared: "The Corrie-Dale — that's what we're calling the crossover, that's going to be a great week for both shows."
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
Grace is a freelancer writer with WhatToWatch.com, and she now writes for our sister site TechRadar. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.