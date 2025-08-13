'I'm genuinely excited about the year we've got ahead': Emmerdale star Ryan Hawley teases Robert's future

Emmerdale favourite Ryan Hawley has shared his excitement about what's to come on the soap, including his character Robert Sugden's story arc and the upcoming Coronation Street and Emmerdale crossover episode.

After gate-crashing his ex-husband Aaron Dingle's (Danny Miller) wedding to his half-brother John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth), Robert has already found himself at odds with the residents upon his return from a six-year prison stint.

In just a few months, Robert has managed to steal from Ross Barton (Michael Parr) and Mackenzie Boyd’s (Lawrence Robb) weed farm, nearly betray his family legacy, and attack John.

However, the village are oblivious to the fact that the real villain is Robert's twisted sibling John.

Killer John Sugden has been turning everyone against Robert. (Image credit: ITV)

Robert's warnings about John have fallen on deaf ears, with the killer medic manipulating everyone with his 'heroic' deeds and turning people against Robert. But in upcoming scenes, John's efforts to ostracise his brother backfire as Aaron and Robert give in to passion.

Talking to What To Watch and other press, Ryan revealed how excited he was for the year ahead and what's to come for Robert's story. Will he manage to expose John for who he really is?

He said: "I'm genuinely excited about the year that we've got ahead. I think the show's in a great place at the moment. I think, the next year, the story arc that I've been told I'm really interested in and really excited about."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Robert and Aaron give in to temptation in future scenes. (Image credit: ITV)

Ryan also praised the Coronation Street and Emmerdale crossover episode, which is set to air in January 2026.

For the first time in British soap history, the one-off special episode will see characters from both soaps come together in a celebration of the soap genre. According to the ITV announcement, an "ambitious stunt" will be involved to mark the occasion, which will have "everlasting consequences for everyone involved."

Ryan shared: "The Corrie-Dale — that's what we're calling the crossover, that's going to be a great week for both shows."