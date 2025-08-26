Emmerdale spoilers: Will Paddy realise the KILLER truth about John?

Aaron Dingle (played by Danny Miller) is on a holiday getaway to a secluded cottage with his husband, John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth), on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But unfortunately, he doesn't realise that John has something SINISTER planned, after convincing Aaron to drink from a drugged bottle of whisky...



Aaron's ex-husband/John's brother, Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley), has already tried to convince him that they still belong together.



Earlier in the week, Robert left Aaron all mixed-up when he kissed him in an attempt to convince him not to pack-up and leave the village with John!



"Aaron just thinks it's the same old Robert from years ago, who often tried to manipulate the situation in his favour," explains Danny Miller who has played Aaron on/off since 2003.



"It's Robert's attempt to get him to stay in the village and have their fairytale ending. But Aaron has decided he is going to make a go of his marriage to John. He can't keep living like this. If Robert's in the village then Aaron is going..."

Is Aaron about to become his killer husband John's next victim on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

On today's episode of the ITV soap, family member Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) makes a worrying discovery that leads him to a SHOCK realisation...



Could it be that Paddy is the next villager, after Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb), to figure out that John is a murderer?



But if so, will it be in time to save Aaron from whatever it is that John is planning at the secluded cottage in the woods?



"John is running out of options and the net is starting to close in on him," continues Danny. "He's not really got an escape route. Up until now Aaron has had no idea just how dangerous John is. So now here he is in a cottage with just John..."



Don't miss this end-of-week episode for more shocks and surprises!

Aaron And John Agree To Move Away | Emmerdale - YouTube Watch On

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:30pm on ITV

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on ITVX