Emmerdale spoilers: Will Aaron and Robert KISS again?
Airs Wednesday 3 September 2025 at 7:30pm on ITV.
Aaron Dingle (played by Danny Miller) is planning to leave the village for a fresh start with his husband, John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth), on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
It's just too bad that Aaron still doesn't realise that he has married a MURDERER!
John's brother Robert (Ryan Hawley), who was recently released from prison, is frustrated when he finds out his ex-husband Aaron is going to move into John's childhood home.
Robert reckons Aaron is making a BIG mistake.
Especially as the ex-es recently hooked-up and there's clearly still chemistry between them!
As Aaron begins to pack-up his belongings at his apartment, Robert interrupts and moves in for a kiss!
Will mixed-up Aaron respond?
Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) fears that her marriage to Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) is over.
Charity is devastated after receiving a voicemail message from Mack.
She's convinced his departure is connected to the fact that she recently had a one-night stand with ex-lover, Ross Barton (Mike Parr).
And might now be pregnant with his baby!
But Charity remains unaware that Mack's sudden disappearance is down to farmhand John...
Mack was recently seen running for his life in the woods after figuring out the truth about KILLER John...
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:30pm on ITV
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on ITVX
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.