Emmerdale spoilers: Will Aaron and Robert KISS again?

Things heat up when Robert warns ex-husband Aaron about leaving the village with John on Emmerdale...

Aaron Dingle (played by Danny Miller) is planning to leave the village for a fresh start with his husband, John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth), on Emmerdale



It's just too bad that Aaron still doesn't realise that he has married a MURDERER!



John's brother Robert (Ryan Hawley), who was recently released from prison, is frustrated when he finds out his ex-husband Aaron is going to move into John's childhood home.



Robert reckons Aaron is making a BIG mistake.



Especially as the ex-es recently hooked-up and there's clearly still chemistry between them!



As Aaron begins to pack-up his belongings at his apartment, Robert interrupts and moves in for a kiss!



Will mixed-up Aaron respond?

Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) fears that her marriage to Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) is over.



Charity is devastated after receiving a voicemail message from Mack.



She's convinced his departure is connected to the fact that she recently had a one-night stand with ex-lover, Ross Barton (Mike Parr).



And might now be pregnant with his baby!



But Charity remains unaware that Mack's sudden disappearance is down to farmhand John...



Mack was recently seen running for his life in the woods after figuring out the truth about KILLER John...

