Emmerdale spoilers: Aaron and John plan to escape the village…

Emmerdale's secret killer John is offered an easy out in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

So Aaron's gone and slept with his ex-husband Robert behind John's back and is spinning.

And when eager Robert pushes for them to reunite and leave John in the past, Aaron doesn't know which way is up.

Meanwhile, unaware that his husband and brother have slept together, John is dealing with a nightmare of his own as the police are re-opening Nate's murder case having uncovered a heap of inconsistencies.

When he clocks Tracy and Cain in distress about Nate, the secret killer's guilt mounts.

As Aaron tries to get his head round everything, he offloads on his best mate Mack, admitting that he kissed Robert on his wedding day… and slept with him last night.

Aaron and Robert have slept together behind John's back

Secret killer John panics when he hears Nate's murder investigation has been re-opened

Panicking that his killer secret is at risk of exposure, John can barely believe his ears when Aaron suggests a getaway from the village.

Their plans quickly get going, much to Chas' upset, as Liam agrees to give John some time off work.

Feeling as if everything is falling into place again, smug psycho John makes a chilling phone call…

At Dale Head, Vinny's guilt continues as Gabby pushes him to report Kammy to the police. Not about to admit the tragic and dark truth behind his attack, Vinny adds to his web of lies, claiming to have lost their wedding rings.

Vinny continues to blame his attack on Kammy and lies to Gabby about losing their wedding rings

Moira's given bad news by Celia who claims their new contract has fallen through. Frazzled, the farmer can't take much more.

Celia tells Moira that their new contract has fallen through

Meanwhile, Dawn is unimpressed by Joe's dogged determination to get hold of Butler's.