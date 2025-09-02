Emmerdale spoilers: Robert is framed for killer John's crimes!

Robert is questioned by the police having been framed by his killer brother John

Emmerdale's Robert is accused of pushing John and Aaron off the cliff in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

As the clifftop plunge horror continues, Robert is in the firing line.

Having investigated the crime and heard testimonies from the likes of Chas – who is convinced Robert's jealousy has pushed him to commit the heinous crime – John's questioned.

Will the detectives listen as he tells them all he knows about John? Or has John's scheming paid off and landed his brother in the frame? Is Robert headed back inside for another lengthy stretch?

Will innocent Robert manage to get the police to believe all he knows about his killer brother John? (Image credit: ITV)

Though Kammy's been bitterly betrayed by Vinny, he's not stopped worrying about his best mate.

Putting the fact that Vinny lied and told Gabby that Kammy beat him up to one side, Kammy seeks out the Dingle.

Determined to find out what's going on, Kammy urges him to talk, aware that Vinny's been funny with him ever since he awkwardly tried to kiss him.

Unable to keep it all in any longer, sexually-confused Vinny breaks down in tears.

(Image credit: ITV)

Slowly, Vinny gets talking, finally opening up about his torment which bought him into contact with violent homophobic catfish Mike.

Kammy reels as Vinny tells him about Mike's deception. He can't believe that someone would go so low as to pretend he's gay only to turn the situation on its head, beat Vinny to a pulp and then threaten to tell Gabby that her fiancé is gay.

Mike pretended he'd struggled with his sexuality too, lulling Vinny into a false sense of security (Image credit: ITV)

But Mike showed his true colours, turning on Vinny for questioning his sexuality and threatening to blow his secret unless he coughed up a ton of cash (Image credit: ITV)

Vinny finally tells Kammy everything about his terrifying ordeal with Mike (Image credit: ITV)

Disgusted by Mike's sick and cruel behaviour, Kammy instantly forgives Vinny for using him to try to cover up the crime and urges his friend to report Mike to the police.

But the police have already come asking Vinny about Mike and he refused to engage. And he's not about to change his mind now.