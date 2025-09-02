Emmerdale spoilers: Robert is framed for killer John's crimes!
Airs Thursday 11th September 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Robert is accused of pushing John and Aaron off the cliff in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
As the clifftop plunge horror continues, Robert is in the firing line.
Having investigated the crime and heard testimonies from the likes of Chas – who is convinced Robert's jealousy has pushed him to commit the heinous crime – John's questioned.
Will the detectives listen as he tells them all he knows about John? Or has John's scheming paid off and landed his brother in the frame? Is Robert headed back inside for another lengthy stretch?
Though Kammy's been bitterly betrayed by Vinny, he's not stopped worrying about his best mate.
Putting the fact that Vinny lied and told Gabby that Kammy beat him up to one side, Kammy seeks out the Dingle.
Determined to find out what's going on, Kammy urges him to talk, aware that Vinny's been funny with him ever since he awkwardly tried to kiss him.
Unable to keep it all in any longer, sexually-confused Vinny breaks down in tears.
Slowly, Vinny gets talking, finally opening up about his torment which bought him into contact with violent homophobic catfish Mike.
Kammy reels as Vinny tells him about Mike's deception. He can't believe that someone would go so low as to pretend he's gay only to turn the situation on its head, beat Vinny to a pulp and then threaten to tell Gabby that her fiancé is gay.
Disgusted by Mike's sick and cruel behaviour, Kammy instantly forgives Vinny for using him to try to cover up the crime and urges his friend to report Mike to the police.
But the police have already come asking Vinny about Mike and he refused to engage. And he's not about to change his mind now.
Emmerdale is on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
