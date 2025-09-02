Emmerdale spoilers: Cliff-jump aftermath… Robert howls at the sight of Aaron's lifeless body
Airs Wednesday 10th September 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV 1.
Emmerdale's Robert Sugden fears Aaron's dead in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Continuing on from Monday's clifftop horror, Robert gingerly peers over the edge, praying that his beloved Aaron has survived.
But it seems as if John's crazed leap from the edge has had the desired effect. Both he and Aaron are lying lifeless on the ground.
Dialling 999, Robert summons the emergency services and tells them what he's witnessed.
But when the traumatised Sugden returns to the village, he's met with hate. Aaron's mum Chas doesn't believe a word of his 'story' and instead is convinced Robert pushed the couple in a jealous rage.
Will anyone believe innocent John?
Charity tries to hide her panic when Jacob reveals he's booked an early scan for the surrogate gran and his excited fiancée Sarah.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Secretly worried that she's carrying Ross' baby rather than Sarah and Jacob's, Charity is terrified about what the sonogram could reveal.
Later, the broody couple coo over the scan. And when Ross drops Moses back to Charity's place, he reels as Sarah proudly shows off the image.
Is Ross looking at a picture his own child?
Emmerdale is on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.