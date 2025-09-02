Emmerdale spoilers: Cliff-jump aftermath… Robert howls at the sight of Aaron's lifeless body

Emmerdale's Robert Sugden fears Aaron's dead in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Continuing on from Monday's clifftop horror, Robert gingerly peers over the edge, praying that his beloved Aaron has survived.

But it seems as if John's crazed leap from the edge has had the desired effect. Both he and Aaron are lying lifeless on the ground.

Aaron lies lifeless on the ground, bleeding from a head wound (Image credit: ITV)

Killer John is sprawled motionless on the ground (Image credit: ITV)

Dialling 999, Robert summons the emergency services and tells them what he's witnessed.

But when the traumatised Sugden returns to the village, he's met with hate. Aaron's mum Chas doesn't believe a word of his 'story' and instead is convinced Robert pushed the couple in a jealous rage.

Will anyone believe innocent John?

Charity tries to hide her panic when Jacob reveals he's booked an early scan for the surrogate gran and his excited fiancée Sarah.

Secretly worried that she's carrying Ross' baby rather than Sarah and Jacob's, Charity is terrified about what the sonogram could reveal.

Surrogate gran Charity is forced to undergo an early scan when Jacob books one to surprise Sarah (Image credit: ITV)

Later, the broody couple coo over the scan. And when Ross drops Moses back to Charity's place, he reels as Sarah proudly shows off the image.

Is Ross looking at a picture his own child?