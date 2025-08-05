Emmerdale spoilers: Robert rages – but who’s his victim?
Airs Friday 15th August 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1
Emmerdale's Robert lets rip in Friday’s episode (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
There’s certainly no love lost between Robert and John Sugden. The half-brothers — one who’s currently married to Aaron and one who previously was — have made no secret of their distaste for each other, even if their sibling Victoria wishes they’d be friends. At best, they have an uneasy truce, with both dialling down their hostilities of late. But that could be something to do with the fact that Robert thinks John bumped Nate off, while John is aware of Robert being in cahoots with Kim over the sale of Annie’s Field.
Always eager for everyone to get along, Vic persuades Robert to spend some time with his nephew Harry. When John spies his husband and brother chatting in the cafe, the green-eyed monster rears its ugly head again and, aware of Vic’s suggestion, the killer formulates another way to make mischief.
And at Keeper’s Cottage, as Harry enthusiastically plays the drums for his uncle, the noise reignites Robert’s PTSD from prison. Losing his temper, he shouts at Harry just as John walks in. Much to John’s delight and Robert’s distress, it’s him the upset youngster clings to, and he revels in telling Aaron what happened later.
Meanwhile, with the joy of her 16th birthday now feeling like a distant memory, April is feeling the pressure. Terrified of Ray, who’s manipulated her into agreeing to do the drug drop off, worried about letting Dylan down and concerned about betraying the trust her dad has in her, April has a big decision to make.
And as the excitement about her pregnancy builds around her, Charity’s fears increase.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
