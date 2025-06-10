Emmerdale spoilers: Robert does the UNTHINKABLE in a bid to get Aaron back?
Airs Friday, 19th June 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Robert Sugden is a man on a mission in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Robert rocked Aaron's world when he turned up on his wedding day to John, who not only happens to be the new love of Aaron's life, but also Robert's half-brother... oh, and add village killer to that list, as well.
But while Aaron might have picked John as the man he wants to be with, despite the deep history he has with his ex-husband Robert, John is desperately trying to hold on to his relationship since finding out that Aaron kissed his ex on their wedding day.
Earlier this week, Aaron made it clear during a visit to see Robert in prison that his future was firmly with John. However, what Aaron doesn't know is that John is harbouring some dark secrets so grim that it would turn his world upside down if he unearthed them.
Robert has taken great joy in telling John all about his passionate kiss with Aaron, which resulted in John lashing out in anger. But although Robert can tell his half-sibling is hiding something sinister, he has absolutely no idea just how dangerous he can be.
In Friday's episode, Robert is readjusting to life back in the village, having been released from prison and arriving back in Emmerdale sporting a very impressive black eye.
But while Aaron might not be welcoming his ex back with open arms, one person who is pleased to see Robert is his sister, Victoria.
However, poor Robert is finding it hard to see newlyweds Aaron and John together and Victoria is forced to give her brother a good talking to, telling Robert that he needs to face up to his prison trauma before it sends him on a one-way trip back to jail.
But, despite his claims he is only back in Emmerdale to spend time with his family, it is clear Robert is a man on a mission.
How far will he go to get Aaron back?
And is he about to sign his own death warrant by getting on the wrong side of killer John?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
