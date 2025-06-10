Emmerdale spoilers: Robert does the UNTHINKABLE in a bid to get Aaron back?

Emmerdale's Robert Sugden is a man on a mission in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Robert rocked Aaron's world when he turned up on his wedding day to John, who not only happens to be the new love of Aaron's life, but also Robert's half-brother... oh, and add village killer to that list, as well.

But while Aaron might have picked John as the man he wants to be with, despite the deep history he has with his ex-husband Robert, John is desperately trying to hold on to his relationship since finding out that Aaron kissed his ex on their wedding day.

Earlier this week, Aaron made it clear during a visit to see Robert in prison that his future was firmly with John. However, what Aaron doesn't know is that John is harbouring some dark secrets so grim that it would turn his world upside down if he unearthed them.

Robert has taken great joy in telling John all about his passionate kiss with Aaron, which resulted in John lashing out in anger. But although Robert can tell his half-sibling is hiding something sinister, he has absolutely no idea just how dangerous he can be.

Vic gives Robert some home truths. (Image credit: ITV)

In Friday's episode, Robert is readjusting to life back in the village, having been released from prison and arriving back in Emmerdale sporting a very impressive black eye.

But while Aaron might not be welcoming his ex back with open arms, one person who is pleased to see Robert is his sister, Victoria.

However, poor Robert is finding it hard to see newlyweds Aaron and John together and Victoria is forced to give her brother a good talking to, telling Robert that he needs to face up to his prison trauma before it sends him on a one-way trip back to jail.

But, despite his claims he is only back in Emmerdale to spend time with his family, it is clear Robert is a man on a mission.

How far will he go to get Aaron back?

And is he about to sign his own death warrant by getting on the wrong side of killer John?