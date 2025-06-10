Emmerdale spoilers: Look who's back for good! Robert returns for Aaron
Airs Thursday 19th June 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Robert Sugden returns to the village for good in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
At Mill, the newlyweds' love nest gets a right old shake-up when Robert calls in to announce he's back in the village and is sticking around!
Aaron Dingle's horrified to clock his ex in his home. The last he knew, Robert had vowed to accept that he'd chosen to be with his brother John.
But last week a bitter exchange with John changed all that and saw Robert determined to return and win back Aaron.
John is sent into a dark rage at the sheer sight of his brother. Will the secret killer make a plan to get rid of him?
Sarah heads to the hospital for her egg retrieval and is thrilled when the doctor informs her the procedure has gone well.
When she returns home, buzzing with excitement that her secret plan to become a mum is moving along, Sarah's confronted by her angry gran.
Having answered Sarah's phone, Charity has found out that her granddaughter's been diagnosed with cervical cancer.
Will Sarah manage to make Charity see that she tried and tried to tell her?
With Bear's behaviour having become a serious cause for concern, Mandy's persuaded Paddy to address it with his dad.
Thing is, when Paddy tries to seek him out there's no sign of Bear – and his motorbike has gone too…
Has volatile Bear done a bunk?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
