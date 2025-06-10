Emmerdale spoilers: Look who's back for good! Robert returns for Aaron

Emmerdale's Robert Sugden returns to the village for good in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

At Mill, the newlyweds' love nest gets a right old shake-up when Robert calls in to announce he's back in the village and is sticking around!

Aaron Dingle's horrified to clock his ex in his home. The last he knew, Robert had vowed to accept that he'd chosen to be with his brother John.

Aaron's stunned when Robert turns up at Mill and announces he's sticking around (Image credit: ITV)

But last week a bitter exchange with John changed all that and saw Robert determined to return and win back Aaron.

John is sent into a dark rage at the sheer sight of his brother. Will the secret killer make a plan to get rid of him?

Robert has gone back on what he said to Aaron about steering clear of him and John (Image credit: ITV)

Secret killer John is furious to see Robert. Will he plan to get rid of him? (Image credit: ITV)

Sarah heads to the hospital for her egg retrieval and is thrilled when the doctor informs her the procedure has gone well.

When she returns home, buzzing with excitement that her secret plan to become a mum is moving along, Sarah's confronted by her angry gran.

Having answered Sarah's phone, Charity has found out that her granddaughter's been diagnosed with cervical cancer.

Charity answers Sarah's phone and finds out her granddaughter has been diagnosed with cervical cancer (Image credit: ITV)

Will Charity listen when Sarah insists that she tried to tell her gran about the diagnosis? (Image credit: ITV)

Will Sarah manage to make Charity see that she tried and tried to tell her?

With Bear's behaviour having become a serious cause for concern, Mandy's persuaded Paddy to address it with his dad.

Thing is, when Paddy tries to seek him out there's no sign of Bear – and his motorbike has gone too…

Has volatile Bear done a bunk?

Paddy and Mandy are left in shock when Bear disappears on his motorbike… (Image credit: ITV)