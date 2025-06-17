Emmerdale spoilers: Will John Sugden KILL his brother Robert or SAVE him?
Airs Wednesday, June 25 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
John Sugden has Robert right where he wants him in Wednesday's episode of Emmerdale (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Having wanted shot of Robert ever since his brother cropped up in his life, now's John's chance.
Having been drugged by a random hook-up, Robert's unconscious and has been scooped up by John and slung in the back of his campervan.
But we've been here before with John who loves to play the hero and has secretly killed Nate Robinson (and committed loads of other sinister crimes).
As the paramedic loads up one of his syringes, is he planning to help Robert or finish him off?
Sarah's head's a mess following her run-in with her grandad Cain.
His opinion on her life-limiting illness and her idea to have IVF has sent her spinning.
As she talks to Jacob about it all, she's left gobsmacked when her ex offers to help by becoming her sperm donor!
Will Sarah accept?
At Home Farm, Joe's convinced that Dawn's ex, Billy, is trying to get revenge on him.
His car's already been keyed and now someone's nabbed all his meds.
After offloading to Sam Dingle, at the depot, Joe confronts Billy whose response leaves Joe utterly humiliated.
Joe's seething and is spurred into action after another classic comment from Sam.
Will Shaun, Joe's hired heavy, manage to teach Billy a lesson?
