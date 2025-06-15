Emmerdale killer John finally exposed when he kills half-brother Robert?
Emmerdale's Robert is back in the village and lining himself up as John's next target
Emmerdale's secret killer, John, is set to have a new victim in his sights when his half-brother, Robert, who also just so happens to be his husband's ex, causes drama in the village.
While most people are pleased to have Robert out of prison and back home, the same can't be said for newlyweds Aaron and John, who, despite being loved-up and happy, find Robert quickly becoming a fly in their ointment.
Although Aaron is adamant he has made his choice and picked John to share his future with, Robert isn't going to give up that easily, especially when he knows that there is something that his half-sibling is hiding...
"Robert is devastated that he hasn't been able to change the course of action," Ryan Hawley told What's On TV. "He turned up at the wedding thinking that Aaron would jump at the chance to be with him again."
Instantly disliking his brother, Robert isn't happy when John turns up at the prison to warn him away and Robert launches into a bitter tirade, telling John that their dad Jack wouldn't have wanted anything to do with him had he still been alive.
Robert also relishes in telling John all about his passionate kiss with Aaron on his wedding day - not realising that he is taunting a psychopathic killer. Has he just signed his own death warrant?
Seething after their argument, John warns his brother that he has no idea who he is messing with - and he is right! Robert might think that John is hiding something, but he has no idea that it is the fact he is a secret killer.
Could Robert be John's next victim? "There's a lot of motive for John to get rid of Robert. He's a huge inconvenience," continues Ryan.
"He's an obstacle in his relationship with Aaron, but as much as John hates Robert, he is still family. Would he go that far as to kill his own sibling? We will have to wait and see!
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
