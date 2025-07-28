Movies to stream in August: our expert's 12 must-watch movies new to Netflix, HBO Max and more

Looking for some new movies to stream in August? Well, great news, there are plenty of options across the likes of Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and all of the major streaming services this month. With that said, it can be a lot to scroll through, so allow me to offer my humble services in helping you find the new movies on streaming that you are not going to want to miss.

The below list of movies is taken from the major streaming services: Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount Plus, Peacock and Prime Video. I'm also specifically picking movies that are new to streaming this month — in this case, these are 12 movies that are landing on one of the major streamers for the first time, or coming back to streaming services after only being available via on-demand.

So without further ado, here are my picks for the 12 movies to stream in August.

The Departed (Netflix)

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jack Nicholson in The Departed (Image credit: Warner Bros./Maximum Film/Alamy Stock Photo)

Martin Scorsese's The Departed will always have a special place in my heart, as this Best Picture winner was my first real introduction to the master filmmaker. I've of course watched as much of his filmography as I can since then, but The Departed sticks with me as it is fun, has some great performances (particularly from Leonardo DiCaprio and Jack Nicholson) and is layered with details that enrich repeat viewings (the use of X in the movie has been well documented). While Scorsese has a lot of things in the works (including The Devil in the White City), we don't know for sure when we're getting his next movie. So streaming The Departed is a good way to bide our time.

Stream The Departed on Netflix starting August 1.

Eenie Meanie (Hulu)

Samara Weaving in Eenie Meanine (Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Samara Weaving has starred in a number of fan-favorite movies, including Ready or Not and Guns Akimbo. Could Eenie Meanie be next? The action movie sees her star as a former getaway driver brought back into the criminal world when her former employer offers her a chance to save her ex-boyfriend. A great supporting cast is on hand for this one as well, with Steve Zahn, Randall Park, Andy Garcia, Karl Glusman and Marshawn Lynch. Here's hoping this one puts the pedal to the metal for a fun watch.

Stream Eenie Meanie on Hulu in the US starting August 22.

Final Destination Bloodlines (HBO Max)

Brec Bassinger in Final Destination Bloodlines (Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

One of the biggest movies of the year makes its streaming debut to kick off August with Final Destination Bloodlines. The latest sequel in the horror franchise that is now 25 years old is widely viewed as the best, earning a 93% "Certified Fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes. Focusing on a family, the characters learn that them being marked for death is something that has been lying in wait for generations. While the crazy deaths are a highlight as always, the movie also serves as one of the final performances from horror legend Tony Todd, so be sure to give a tip of the cap to him if you watch.

Stream Final Destination Bloodlines on HBO Max in the US starting August 1.

Freaky Tales (HBO Max)

Pedro Pascal in Freaky Tales (Image credit: Lionsgate)

It's been a big year for Pedro Pascal with The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Eddington, Materialists and The Last of Us season 2, but one movie of his you may have missed from this year is Freaky Tales. Set in 1987 Oakland, Calif., Freaky Tales answers the question of what happens when an NBA star, a corrupt cop, a female rap duo, teen punks, neo-Nazis and a debt collector collide. Written and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (the duo behind Captain Marvel), it's flown under the radar, but audiences who have seen it have enjoyed it, based on the 89% positive score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Stream Freaky Tales on HBO Max in the US starting August 8.

The Friend (Paramount Plus)

Bing and Naomi Watts in The Friend (Image credit: Bleecker Street)

This one is for all the dog lovers out there, as the breakout star of The Friend is the Great Dane Bing, who plays the central pooch in the movie, Apollo. The human star of the movie is Naomi Watts, who plays an English professor who unexpectedly is tasked with caring for Apollo after his owner and her mentor dies, and has to figure out if and how the dog can fit into her life. While it is a SPOILER, if anyone is on the fence about this movie, wondering if the dog dies or not, I will assure you that while this is a dramedy, Apollo makes it through A OK.

Stream The Friend on Paramount Plus starting August 25).

The Monkey (Hulu)

The Monkey (Image credit: Neon)

Similar to Pedro Pascal, 2025 has been a big year for Stephen King, as The Life of Chuck, The Institute and soon The Long Walk have all been adapted for the screen. But my personal favorite from these King offerings this year is the absurdly fun The Monkey. Theo James stars as twins whose lives have been tormented for years by a toy monkey that has been a part of a number of surprising deaths over the years. When the monkey resurfaces, they have to figure out how to stop it before someone else they love dies. Like Final Destination Bloodlines, if you're a fan of outrageous, gory deaths, then this will be a must-watch.

Stream The Monkey on Hulu in the US starting August 7.

Mother! (Paramount Plus)

Javier Bardem and Jennifer Lawrence in Mother! (Image credit: Pictoral Press/Alamy)

Mother! is one of the craziest movies I've ever seen, and I loved it. Darren Aronofsky uses the story of a woman (Jennifer Lawrence) whose life is turned upside down when her poet husband (Javier Bardem) gets a group of fervent fans at the house they are remodeling. From there, the movie draws parallels to the environment, religion and fanaticism in a psychological horror. It certainly won't be everyone's cup of tea, but it's a fascinating piece of work from Aronofsky, and a committed performance from Lawrence.

Stream Mother! on Paramount Plus in the US starting August 1.

My Oxford Year (Netflix)

Corey Mylchreest and Sofia Carson in My Oxford Year (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

On the opposite end of the spectrum from Mother! is the new Netflix romance movie My Oxford Year. Sofia Carson stars as an American student at Oxford whose life takes a surprising turn when she meets a local boy, played by Corey Mylchreest. Dougray Scott and Catherine McCormack also star in this movie from Iain Morris (Time Bandits, The Inbetweeners). The fact that the movie was filmed on location on the Oxford Campus should also be a fun treat for viewers.

Stream My Oxford Year on Netflix starting August 1.

Night Always Comes (Netflix)

Sean Martini and Vanessa Kirby in Night Always Comes (Image credit: Allyson Riggs/Netflix)

Another member of The Fantastic Four is back with another movie this month, as Vanessa Kirby stars in the Netflix original movie Night Always Comes. This one is a crime drama, with Kirby playing a woman who must confront her dark past over the course of one long night as she looks to secure a future for her and the brother she cares for. Kirby reunites with Benjamin Caron, who directed multiple episodes of The Crown (as well as Andor), for Night Always Comes.

Stream Night Always Comes starting August 15 on Netflix.

The Pickup (Prime Video)

Keke Palmer in The Pickup (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Keke Palmer has already starred in one of the best comedies of the year in One of Them Days. Does she have another hit on her hand in The Pickup? Palmer stars alongside comedy icon Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson in this action comedy, where Murphy and Davidson are armored truck drivers and Palmer plays a criminal looking to use them to score big, though she has a bit of history with Davidson's character that should make for plenty of fun banter. Ride Along director Tim Story directs.

Stream The Pickup on Prime Video starting August 6.

The Thursday Murder Club (Netflix)

Celia Imrie, Ben Kingsley, Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan in The Thursday Murder Club (Image credit: Giles Keyte/Netflix)

Richard Osman's best-selling murder mystery book The Thursday Murder Club is being adapted into the next big Netflix original movie. The all-star cast of Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie stars as four retirees who forgo the knitting circle and instead spend their golden years looking into cold case murders. But when one case proves to be not so cold, the group puts their skills to the test to get justice. There are five books in total in the Thursday Murder Club series, so if this one proves to be a hit, Netflix could have a new franchise on their hands.

Stream The Thursday Murder Club on Netflix starting August 28.

Wet Hot American Summer (Netflix/Peacock)

Michael Showalter, Christopher Meloni and AD Miles in Wet Hot American Summer (Image credit: Pictoral Press/Alamy)

We're in the final days of summer, so what better way to spend it than at Camp Firewood? This cult classic comedy has one of the most incredible casts: Janeane Garofalo, David Hyde Pierce, Michael Showalter, Marguerite Moreau, Paul Rudd, Christopher Meloni, Molly Shannon, Ken Marino, Joe Lo Truglio, Michael Ian Black, Amy Poehler, Bradley Cooper, Elizabeth Banks and H. Jon Benjamin. Wet Hot American Summer is hilariously absurd. And if you enjoy it, Netflix has two spinoff series that it did (which reunite the cast) that you can enjoy (Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp and Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later).

Stream Wet Hot American Summer on Netflix worldwide starting August 1; also stream on Peacock in the US starting August 1.