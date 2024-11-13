One of Them Days: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Keke Palmer and SZA movie
The famous pair comes together for this new comedy, joined by award-winning comedian Katt Williams.
Two of today’s biggest stars join forces, as Keke Palmer and SZA lead the way in the 2025 new movie, One of Them Days.
The comedy sees the duo attempting to overcome financial problems and everyday antics as they try to maintain a roof over their heads and their friendship. Based on the preview footage for the movie, if you are a fan of the Friday franchise from Ice Cube, you may be a fan of the new movie. Although, it’s yet to be seen if it can reach such commercial success.
Here’s everything we know about One of Them Days.
One of Them Days release date
One of Them Days premieres in movie theaters on January 24, 2025, in the US. As of now, we don’t have any information about a UK release date, but as soon as one becomes available, we’ll pass along the update.
One of Them Days cast
Once again, One of Them Days stars Keke Palmer and SZA. Palmer is a two-time Primetime Emmy winner (for Password and Turnt Up with the Taylors) and has made quite the name for herself in Hollywood as an actress, host and songstress. She’s been featured in projects like Alice, Nope and Hustler.
SZA is a global music star with four Grammys, 10 top 10 Billboard hits, millions of records sold and an Oscar nomination for her original song in Black Panther. In terms of acting, One of Them Days is her first foray onto the big screen, although she’s previously appeared in an episode of Insecure.
Palmer and SZA are joined by Maude Apatow (Euphoria), Lil Rel Howery (Vacation Friends 2), Janelle James (Abbott Elementary) and Katt Williams (Friday After Next).
One of Them Days plot
Here is the official synopsis for One of Them Days, a script penned by Syreeta Singleton:
"Best friends and roommates Dreux (Keke Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA) are about to have One of Them Days. When they discover Alyssa’s boyfriend has blown their rent money, the duo finds themselves going to extremes in a comical race against the clock to avoid eviction and keep their friendship intact."
One of Them Days trailer
Check out this trailer for the movie.
One of Them Days director, Lawrence Lamont
Lawrence Lamont stepped into the director’s chair for the movie, and it serves as his first full-length feature film. His previous directorial experience stems largely from music videos (several of which he did with rapper Big Sean), though he also directed four episodes of Rap Sh!t.
